Steve Bruce says not to worry as Newcastle United just need to continue recent form

Steve Bruce believes that Newcastle United’s recent form points to the Magpies staying up comfortably.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking ahead of the home game against Tottenham.

Steve Bruce claiming that a repeat of recent results in the remaining games would see Newcastle United nice and safe.

Interesting, the recent form table shows that in these past six games, Newcastle are the only one of the twenty PL clubs who haven’t won a single match. Three defeats and three draws giving only three points from a possible eighteen, scoring three goals and conceding ten.

Of course there is the longer form, these past four months seeing Newcastle win two of twenty games in all competitions.

That run including eighteen PL matches, which produced two wins, five draws and eleven defeats, Steve Bruce and his players picking up 11 points from a possible 54.

Steve Bruce declares: ‘You know, we took nine points from our last eight or nine games. That is nothing mouthwatering but usually enough to keep you in the division, a point a game.’

Yes, nothing mouthwatering about two wins in twenty matches.

Steve Bruce very carefully picking his concept of ‘recent form’, the last eight games has actually only seen six points, though the last nine has seen nine, as it includes the win against Everton as well as the Southampton one. The NUFC Head Coach though not wanting to include the previous five, as he lost them all!

It was such a relief to win those two matches against Everton and Southampton and Newcastle did play ok in the two games…BUT I do think those two victories didn’t really show any substantial change of direction.

In the two wins, Newcastle only had seven efforts on target (four against Southampton, three against Everton) but scored five goals.

In the Southampton match, the away defence had probably their worst ever 45 minutes in helping Newcastle score all three goals. Whilst at Everton, it was a decent performance but in reality our mate Pickford only making one save all match. It was drifting to a 0-0 draw when Callum Wilson scored a quite astonishing (in my opinion) goal, a very usual average Shelvey corner turned into a goal via Wilson’s stunning 15 yard header, the second goal in the dying seconds when Everton had thrown everything forward and Wilson scored on the break.

These wins very much the exceptions, in the other 17 matches of the last 19, Newcastle have scored only seven goals in the 17, failing to score at all in 10 of the matches.

Almiron will play today and from what Steve Bruce said on Friday, a chance that ASM might make the bench, but it sounds like it will be at least another week for Callum Wilson.

However, even with all three of them on the pitch, it doesn’t suddenly automatically make Newcastle a goalscoring winning team, as this season has shown. In Newcastle’s last 18 matches, Callum Wilson has only scored in that Everton game.

Only champions elect Man City have conceded less goals than Tottenham, so very unlikely that Newcastle will get the kind of gifts they got against Southampton and to an extent Everton (great Wilson header but he shouldn’t be scoring from there).

Then with Harry Kane up front, he has scored 12 goals for Tottenham since 19 December 2020, Newcastle have only scored 11 in total.

Son is set to return to partner Kane today and the pair of them have scored 30 PL goals this season, more than Newcastle’s entire total of 28.

Steve Bruce:

“There is no doubt it has been difficult…

“But let’s move forward and let’s get ready.

“You know, we took nine points from our last eight or nine games.

“That is nothing mouthwatering but usually enough to keep you in the division, a point a game.

“It hasn’t been anywhere near good enough but we have given ourselves a decent platform.

“Now it is the next [final] nine games and how many points can we accumulate to make sure we stay in this division.”

