News

Steve Bruce says he enjoyed seeing Manchester United and friends take a ‘slapping’

Steve Bruce has revealed that he loved the sight of Manchester United taking a ‘slapping’ this week.

His former club the prime Premier League mover in trying to get the European Super League up and running.

However, Manchester United and the rest forced to back down, at least for the time being, when a furious backlash from fans was unleashed.

As well as all right thinking neutrals, even the vast majority of fans of the clubs involved found the idea repulsive.

Twelve clubs attempting to grab power and more money for themselves, to the disadvantage of everybody else.

When the European Super League plan was unveiled on Sunday night, Manchester United were happy to be seen at the forefront, included in the launch statement…

Joel Glazer, Co-Chairman of Manchester United and Vice-Chairman of the Super League, said:

“By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid.”

By Thursday morning, even after Manchester United and the other five PL clubs had announced they had backed down, the Man Utd supporters were still furious. Around 20 of them turning up and preventing training starting, until Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick spoke to them.

Steve Bruce at his pre-Liverpool press conference making his feelings known.

Steve Bruce asked about the European Super League at his press conference on Friday morning:

“I was like everybody else and thankfully the big six have taken a slapping.

“It was pretty obvious to everyone we weren’t going to accept it which was terrific.

“I played in the lower divisions for years before I got my break.

“I’m all for the pyramid in this country and I’m all for the way it works.

“The supporters have been heard and rightly so.

“To bring it down and bring it down so quickly, fair play to all the supporters.”

The return of Matt Ritchie to the team:

“His experience and his enthusiasm was the main reason we changed – to get Matt into the team.

“We know the values and the principles he sets so he’s done very well.

“It was a great ball for the goal and with that left foot of his gives us another dimension.”

Facing Liverpool:

“It’s about getting that balance right.

“We’re going to have to defend well but have to find a threat against them too.

“Certainly when we’ve got Allan, Miggy, Joe and Callum we pose a threat so let’s hope that continues.”

Steve Bruce speaking to BBC Newcastle ahead of the match at Anfield:

On Joe Willock:

“We’ve got to have a conversation with Arsenal.

“But, certainly, he is the right type, the right profile – you’d love to build a team around a young player like him.

“If there’s a chance to bring him here next year, I’d love that chance.”

