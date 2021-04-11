News

Steve Bruce makes it up as he tells Sky Sports about Newcastle winning run after Burnley

Steve Bruce and his players went into the Burnley match as the only Premier League club not to have won one of their last six matches.

Indeed, the last seven Premier League games Newcastle United had failed to win.

That more recent run contributing to an appalling longer run of only two wins in twenty two matches.

In TV interviews, Steve Bruce has constantly denied that Newcastle lost at home to Crystal Palace when making up his statistics for the benefit of a national / international (non-Newcastle) audience.

Now he has done the same after the Dubravka / ASM inspired win over Burnley.

Steve Bruce telling Sky Sports that for Newcastle to have got ‘back to back wins in the Premier League’ at this stage of the season is ‘huge’, according to the NUFC Head Coach.

Quite incredible how the likes of Sky Sports fail to point out the reality and hopelessly pander to Steve Bruce.

Today was Newcastle’s first win in over nine weeks, it was NOT ‘back to back wins’ for Newcastle.

Indeed, only once this season have Newcastle United won two Premier League matches in a row, that was the fortunate 2-1 home victory over West Brom, after two late goals defeated Palace at Selhurst Park in November.

Amusingly, at the same time as making up extra wins, Steve Bruce says ‘we can’t get carried away’…as welcome as this victory was, Newcastle were terrible for almost an hour and indeed, apart from half a dozen bits of play from ASM after his introduction, Martin Dubravka’s performance was the only other real positive as he kept United in the game.

To be outside the relegation zone is very welcome BUT none of us are ignoring the fact that Fulham being so shocking has been the main factor in keeping Newcastle out of the bottom three.

Steve Bruce is now the proud owner of a record of three wins in his last twenty two Newcastle United matches, the fans grateful for any victory BUT there is no forgetting the bigger picture of failure under Bruce and Mike Ashley.

Steve Bruce talking to Sky Sports:

“Well look, we can’t get carried away.

“But back to back wins in the Premier League, if you’re in the bottom half of the division, is huge.

“So, it sets us up nicely.

“We have got a real tough challenge in who we have got to play but we know we are capable.

“So, you know, lets hope we can stay free of injury and we have a fit and healthy squad, because that helps.

“Look, no matter how good I think I think I am, without our best players it has just been a struggle.

“It has been that way for a while, so just to stay fit and healthy would be great for the next six weeks.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 11 April 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 59, Saint-Maximin 64

Burnley:

Vydra 18

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 57% (49%) Newcastle 43% (51%)

Total shots were Burnley 24 (11) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Burnley 13 (1) Newcastle 3 (4)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Hendrick 90+30), Gayle (Wilson 57), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 57)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Willock, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo

Crowd: 00,000

