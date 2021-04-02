News

Steve Bruce looks forward to managing Newcastle next season “I have never walked away”

Steve Bruce has been questioned yet again on Friday morning about his position at Newcastle United.

After making it only two wins in twenty matches when losing 3-0 to Brighton with such a feeble performance against a relegation rival, many fans and neutrals thought surely this was the time when Mike Ashley was going to feel he had no alternative but to press the button.

However, Steve Bruce has insisted that this was never even a topic of discussion.

The Head Coach saying that instead, Mike Ashley reacted after Brighton by sending a message of: ‘support to rally the troops and to get behind everyone.’

Indeed, Steve Bruce is already talking about next season and continuing on at St James Park.

Repeating his message of numerous previous press conferences, the 60 year old insists he will never resign from the Newcastle job, something which fans have cynically seen as Bruce clearly refusing to go unless he gets the reported £4m pay-off he would be entitled to if sacked.

In refusing to resign yet again, Steve Bruce declared: ‘I have never walked away. The easy thing in a fight is to walk away.’

This is something that will be news to the fans of the likes of Sheffield United, Wigan, Crystal Palace, Hull and Sheffield Wednesday, all clubs that Steve Bruce has previously walked away from.

With the total mess he has made of the job and the overwhelming mood of Newcastle supporters in wanting him out, even if United did avoid relegation, it is very difficult to imagine Steve Bruce still in charge next season if / once tens of thousands of Newcastle fans are allowed into St James Park and able to let the NUFC Head Coach know how they feel.

With nine games remaining, many Newcastle fans would not be surprised to see the end of season come along and Steve Bruce to be on a run of two wins from twenty nine matches and relegated.

Neither would many of those Newcastle supporters then be surprised to see Bruce still in charge next season, which sums up the shambolic running of this football club and the total lack of hope for fans whilst Mike Ashley remains as owner.

Steve Bruce:

“I have never walked away.

“The easy thing in a fight is to walk away.

“The last thing I will do is walk away.

“Certain individuals are entitled to their opinion…but I am determined to see it through.

“I never take anything for granted and I realise the performance against Brighton was simply not good enough, so let’s erase that Brighton game against a very good Spurs team.

“The owner [Mike Ashley] has not had anything to say at all [regarding Steve Bruce’s position].

“He [Mike Ashley] sent his support to rally the troops and to get behind everyone.

“Nothing has changed.

“When you take the Newcastle job there is no shying away from it.

“It is tough [managing Newcastle United].

“You draw on experience and when you have done 980 games, there is experience there.

“In some people’s eyes you would have thought I had done half a dozen.

” I hope I am still the manager of Newcastle next year but that is for others to decide.”

