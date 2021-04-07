Opinion

Steve Bruce ‘Fr.gging hopeless and absolutely sh.te’ speech and now doing things his way

On Friday 15 January, Steve Bruce went public in attacking his players, blaming them for the latest defeat.

No great surprise there, as it wasn’t the first and certainly not the last occasion when Steve Bruce would refuse to take responsibility himself, instead pointing the finger at his players.

However, on this particular occasion he really went for it.

Steve Bruce completely throwing his players under a bus after the 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

Steve Bruce – 15 January 2021:

“I have let them [Newcastle players] be comfortable.

“But, like I say, the gloves are off now, and we will do it my way.

“We’ve played a certain way to try to get the results we need.

“We were absolutely fr.gging hopeless the other night, we were absolutely sh.te.

“Unfortunately, that’s happened a little too often in my 18 months here and it was nowhere near good enough for the challenge ahead. Maybe it’s a mentality thing.

“It [changing to a back four] is something I have toyed with since I have been at the club.

“For me to change things is sometimes difficult for the players.

“We all like being comfortable.

“We have played a certain way in the past to try to make sure we get the results we need.

“But, like I say, the gloves are off now.

“I’m going to do things the way I see fit and we’ll do it my way.”

Hmmm, so the Newcastle players were the ones who had insisted that Steve Bruce selected a team that consisted of Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, five defenders and three defensive midfielders, against a team who had lost 18 of their last 20 Premier League matches, drawing the other two?

Totally embarrassing from Steve Bruce. Recently he has repeatedly blamed key attacking players being out injured as an excuse for the woeful results and performances, yet Steve Bruce named Miguel Almiron on the bench in eight of the first seventeen PL matches this season, including at Sheffield United.

After calling his Newcastle team ‘fr.gging hopeless’ and ‘absolutely sh.te’, the clueless Head Coach then made eight changes to his team, Arsenal demolishing them 3-0. Indeed, NUFC losing the next three matches after that Sheffield United debacle he blamed on the players for ‘forcing’ him to pick that team, formation and tactics.

Of course now we are looking at an extended run of form that shows two wins in twenty one matches for Steve Bruce.

When Steve Bruce made that embarrassing outburst in January, Newcastle had 19 points from 17 games, in the next 13 matches only 10 points added.

What an absolute mess presided over by Bruce, dragging Newcastle down to a two club fight with Fulham for the final relegation spot.

Amusing that Steve Bruce (and others) are now saying Sunday against Spurs was arguably Newcastle’s best performance of the season, the Head Coach yet again totally guessing and making wholesale changes to his team with five outfield replacements AND a return to the back five system that Steve Bruce had rubbished and blamed largely for Newcastle’s problems. A system that he blamed the players for forcing on him and which wasn’t his ‘way’ to play.

Bottom line is that you have to play the system that best suits the players you have available and taking into account who the opposition are.

All of this is of course far beyond Steve Bruce’s comprehension, he will simply continue to guess.

Sometimes getting it right like he did on Sunday by pure chance, far more often getting it totally wrong, as we have seen for the vast majority of these past 21 months.

Steve Bruce has regularly blamed Rafa Benitez, the NUFC players and even the Newcastle fans, instead of accepting it is all down to him in the final analysis. I hope on the final day of the season we aren’t having to listen to him blame a host of other people for Newcastle United’s relegation.

