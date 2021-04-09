News

Steve Bruce fitness call for Burnley – Says 5 set to miss with Lascelles probably out for season

Steve Bruce has given an update on Friday morning ahead of Burnley on Sunday.

The NUFC Head Coach telling the media what the position is with injuries and fitness.

The big news is that Jamaal Lascelles won’t play against Burnley.

However, the even bigger news is that the captain is set to miss the rest of the season if further scans confirm he has stress fracture to the foot, as is suspected. The injury picked up against Spurs.

Steve Bruce also indicating that Ryan Fraser won’t be involved on Sunday, whilst he thinks Andy Carroll has a small chance of being available, but that would surely be only to be considered for a place on the bench at best.

With Fabian Schar and Isaac Hayden set to sit out the rest of this season, that is at least five Newcastle players missing.

In better news, Callum Wilson is now back in the squad, but after nine weeks out injured that would be a massive call to put him straight back in the starting eleven, risking his involvement in the last seven games.

After his sub appearance against Spurs, ASM is also in the squad.

Whilst Steve Bruce says Federico Fernandez is also expected to be ok to be considered for selection now.

A real mixture of positives and negatives there and against Burnley’s big strikers we’ll have to hope Fernandez is ok to start in Lascelles’ absence.

BBC Newcastle reporting on Friday morning after speaking to the Newcastle United Head Coach:

‘Steve Bruce says Callum Wilson will be in Newcastle’s squad for Sunday’s match against Burnley.

‘Allan Saint-Maximin is fine too.

“We’ve unfortunately lost the captain to a foot injury.

“Jamaal is struggling… we’ve lost a big part of the team.

“He got injured in the Spurs match.

“Fede Fernandez has put himself in a position to be fit.

“I can’t see Ryan Fraser making it.

“Andy Carroll – it’s a big training session for him today.

“It’s been two and a half weeks but it’s his first session today, so we’ll see how he is.”

