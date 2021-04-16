News

Steve Bruce – Decision to be made on ASM and Wilson as 4 ruled out for West Ham game

Steve Bruce has given an update on Friday morning ahead of West Ham on Saturday.

The NUFC Head Coach telling the media what the position is with injuries and fitness.

Newcastle going into this fourth bottom v fourth top game in a better frame of mind after going six points clear of Fulham last weekend.

However, no room for complacency, as the dramatic events of last weekend in the Fulham and Newcastle matches, showed how quickly things can change.

Arsenal have nothing to play for in the league, their efforts all about winning the Europa League now…and through that qualifying for the Champions League, so absolutely no surprise if Fulham go to the Emirates on Sunday and pull off a surprise.

So, in advance for that, it would be obviously the perfect scenario if Newcastle beat West Ham and end any hopes Fulham would have of returning to a three point gap after this weekend, knowing the final day has that clash between the two clubs.

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Ryan Fraser won’t be involved, the winger still carrying a groin injury.

Bruce also saying that Jamaal Lascelles is cutting a very frustrated figure in his protective boot, a stress fracture going to keep him out again.

Isaac Hayden out for the season of course.

Then, whilst Fabian Schar was included in training photos on Thursday, he is still some way off from playing again.

As well as the four definitely out, there are also doubts as to how much, if at all, another couple of players will be involved.

A lot of people have taken for granted that Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin will be in Saturday’s team but Steve Bruce has indicated that won’t necessarily be the case.

Despite the Head Coach confirming that they have both trained well all week, he says that there is still a ‘decision to be made’ as to whether they should be considered for the starting eleven.

Steve Bruce showing a rare bit of caution, saying that the pair have both had muscle injuries and that they are the most difficult to manage, especially for forward players like Wilson and ASM who rely so much on power and pace.

Bruce has the luxury of last weekend’s results putting Newcastle six points clear of danger and you could even make the case for either or both of ASM and Wilson being an even more potent threat if coming on as impact subs on Saturday for the final half hour against a tiring opposition.

However, in reality, last Sunday was a total fluke, as only Martin Dubravka and pure luck meant that the Burnley game wasn’t already well gone, before Steve Bruce made those substitutions that ended up winning the match.

If I was a betting man then I think my money would be on Allan Saint-Maximin starting and Callum Wilson amongst the subs again.

BBC Newcastle reporting on Friday morning after speaking to the Newcastle United Head Coach:

On Jamaal Lascelles stress fracture foot injury:

“He’s frustrated as hell and is in a boot, unfortunately.

“He hasn’t ruled himself out of the season just yet. Let’s hope he can have a speedy recovery.”

On Lascelles replacement Federico Fernandez:

“Fede is a great pro and does everything by the book.

“He’s always first in, first in the gym – his preparation is immaculate.

“It didn’t surprise me, him coming in [at Burnley] and doing so well.”

The big two returning to the starting eleven?:

“Callum Wilson has trained all week.

“Allan [Saint-Maximin] has too.

“They’re both OK…

“[But] There’s a decision to be made [whether to start them], of course.”

