News

Steve Bruce confirms five Newcastle players miss Liverpool with two having operations

On Friday morning, Steve Bruce has met the media.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to journalists ahead of Saturday’s game at Liverpool.

Steve Bruce goes into the game on the back of a run featuring four victories in the last twenty three matches.

However, with victories over Burnley and West Ham in the last two games, it gives Steve Bruce the chance of winning three Premier League games in a row for the first time since January 2009.

The Head Coach revealing that five Newcastle players miss Liverpool, with two of them having had operations.

Karl Darlow a knee operation and Ryan Fraser a groin one.

Steve Bruce saying both out for at least another ‘few weeks’, so with only four weeks left out of the season it is difficult to see either of them playing in the remaining half dozen games.

Fabian Schar is getting closer to a return but Bruce indicates Saturday will be too soon.

Whilst Isaac Hayden and Jamaal Lascelles are set to miss the rest of the campaign with their long-term injuries.

Steve Bruce talking at his pre-Liverpool press conference about Callum Wilson and Fabian Schär:

“It’s been part of Callum’s rehab that he takes it easier on a Thursday but he’s perfectly OK.

“Fab Schär has worked extremely hard and trained all week but the weekend might come a bit too early for him.

“It’s good to see him back.”

On Karl Darlow:

“Karl unfortunately has had to have a small operation on his knee so he’ll be out for a few weeks.”

Steve Bruce speaking to BBC Newcastle ahead of the match at Anfield:

“Ryan Fraser had an operation on his groin a week ago.

“He’s recovering now and is going to be (out for) at least another two or three weeks.

“Allan Saint-Maximin is OK.

“He had a knock on his ankle but has trained since Wednesday.”

