Stats say joint worst ever Newcastle Premier League season unless Steve Bruce improves

Steve Bruce says that this season is all about Newcastle United.

The NUFC Head Coach declaring that he is only concerned about Newcastle’s results and takes no interest in what happens elsewhere.

I agree.

This season has seen far too much focus on how other Premier League clubs are doing.

Newcastle United’s season largely being defined by how others get on.

It has to stop.

Steve Bruce has also repeatedly waffled on, saying it is all about the accumulation of points (or rather not accumulating them in his case).

So taking this onboard, I have looked back at every Newcastle United Premier League season, to compare how various managers and teams have got on.

After all, the number of points each season is the only fair guide to comparing and contrasting:

I have listed the manager to take charge of most games in any particular season. so for example in 1996/97 it is Kevin Keegan, he managed for 21 matches, Kenny Dalglish 16 and Terry McDermott one (All seasons were 38 games apart from 1993/94 and 1994/95 when everybody had 42 PL matches):

78 points – 1995/96 (Keegan)

77 points – 1993/94 (Keegan)

72 points – 1994/95 (Keegan)

71 points – 2001/02 (Sir Bobby)

69 points – 2002/03 (Sir Bobby)

68 points – 1996/97 (Keegan)

65 points – 2011/12 (Pardew)

58 points – 2005/06 (Souness)

56 points – 2003/04 (Sir Bobby)

52 points – 1999/2000 (Sir Bobby)

51 points – 2000/01 (Sir Bobby)

49 points – 2013/14 (Pardew)

46 points – 1998/99 (Gullit), 2010/11 (Pardew)

45 points – 2018/19 (Benitez)

44 points – 1997/98 (Dalglish), 2004/05 (Souness), 2017/18 (Benitez), 2019/20 (Bruce)

41 points – 2012/13 (Pardew)

43 points – 2006/07 (Roeder), 2007/08 (Allardyce)

39 points – 2014/15 (Pardew and Carver, exactly 19 games each)

37 points – 2015/16 (McClaren)

34 points – 2008/09 (Kinnear)

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Newcastle playing at Burnley on Sunday (the table includes Fulham’s defeat to Wolves on Friday night):

As things stand, Steve Bruce and his NUFC team have picked up 29 points from the first 30 PL games, if that average was continued it would add another seven points they would end the season on 36 points, the second ever worst Premier League total for Newcastle United, only Kinnear’s relegation season being worse.

However, if the average of these past 19 PL games (12 points from the 19) was repeated over these final eight NUFC games, it would add only another five points, only equalling that very worst ever Kinnear relegation season.

Forget about how bad the likes of Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham have been this season.

We have to focus on Newcastle United and how bad WE have been.

Steve Bruce cannot be allowed to continue in the job unless something absolutely remarkable happens in these final eight games.

How can Bruce keep his job if he doesn’t even surpass the 37 points when Steve McClaren was the key manager relegating Newcastle in 2015/16.

Or how about this scenario…

The way Fulham are going, Steve Bruce and Newcastle could even fail to match the 34 points of Joe Kinnear’s 2008/09 relegation season AND yet still stay up!

Imagine that, I can. Mike Ashley keeping Steve Bruce in the job despite having Newcastle’s worst ever Premier League season of points, worse even than the two relegation years.

If Steve Bruce does stay, I know for sure where we are heading next season, as we won’t be so lucky with three other such rubbish opposition clubs again.

