News

Spurs fans not impressed as Joelinton recommended to Jose Mourinho

Joelinton has become the Newcastle player Spurs fans have to fear.

Since arriving in the Premier League, Joelinton is unbeaten in his starts against Tottenham.

Scoring the winner last season at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, the Brazilian then started and helped Newcastle get that ‘slightly’ lucky point away at Spurs this season.

Then on Sunday, Joelinton scoring the first and making the equaliser for Joe Willock.

All pretty impressive / strange, considering in 62 Premier League appearances overall, Joelinton has only managed four goals and four assists in total.

Former Wimbledon midfielder Robbie Earle now works for NBC in America, covering Premier League football.

Picking out Joelinton (Earle actually repeatedly refers to him as ‘Joe Ellington’!) as his ‘underappreciated player’ of the week, Earle also had an interesting suggestion which has got the attention of Spurs fans…

Robbie Earle speaking on the NBC Two Robbies podcast:

“My underappreciated player of the week is Joe Ellington [Joelinton] my friend.

“Joe Ellington, just bear with me for a moment.

“So, ridiculed really since his move, not really been a prolific goalscorer.

“Plays sometimes on the left or right hand side, a big guy, he looks a bit like he hasn’t quite got his coordination right.

“But in difficult times he has played in positions where it’s not his best but he’s played for the team

“I look at some players around the league and I don’t see them giving the same effort.

“He came up with important goals against Spurs, headed back for the equalising goal [for Willock to score], made a nuisance of himself and had one or two opportunities.

“Part of the Joe Ellington thing is also a bit of a chip to Steve Bruce in the group because the narrative was written, that Spurs beat Newcastle, Fulham get a win at Villa, Fulham get out of the bottom three and Newcastle drop in, then that’s the end of Newcastle.

“That’s easy as a player to get caught up in that and this is us and woe is me.

“In fairness, they [Newcastle] played with spirit and drive, Joe Ellington got his goal.

“I just thought, let’s give a bit of love to Joe Ellington and Stevey Bruce.

“You know what, Jose Mourinho could do worse than buy Joe Ellington in his Tottenham team.”

Whilst it would be a killer blow, Newcastle fans would be prepared to accept only £39m if Jose Mourinho wants to follow up Robbie Earle’s tongue in cheek suggestion. Though Spurs fans would have to accept the fact that without Tottenham to play against, this would half the Brazilian’s goal output…

