Six Newcastle United players unavailable to face Arsenal on Sunday

At least half a dozen Newcastle United players will be unavailable when it comes to team selection against Arsenal.

The Gunners come to Tyneside on a run of only two Premier League wins in their last seven games, two defeats and three draws leaving their only realistic possibility of being in next season’s Champions League depending on winning the Europa League.

As for Newcastle United, Steve Bruce has only two wins in his last ten Premier League matches, with three defeats and five draws.

There will be a minimum of six Newcastle United players ruled out of the starting eleven when they kick-off at 2pm on Sunday.

Steve Bruce missing the following players:

Ryan Fraser – Currently recovering from a recent groin operation, unlikely to be seen again this season.

Karl Darlow – Similar to Fraser, the NUFC second choice keeper had a knee operation earlier this month and won’t be playing again until next season.

Isaac Hayden – The midfielder has avoided needing to have a knee operation (fingers crossed) but he has been ruled out for the rest of the season, to try and ensure he will be ok for August and the new season.

Jamaal Lascelles – A stress fracture to the foot means that we won’t see the Newcastle United captain again this season. Lascelles was talking about risking everything and trying to play if needed against Fulham on the final day of the season, but that was never going to be allowed, plus thankfully the recent points picked up and Fulham so poor, has meant United are all but safe from relegation.

Joe Willock – The Arsenal midfielder ruled out as he can’t play against his own club. This means that by the time we get to Leicester away in eight days time (Friday 7 May), it will be seven weeks since Willock started a match. Not ideal if Newcastle United are indeed serious about buying him in the summer.

Fabian Schar – Has been recovering from a knee operation and the latest step to full recovery saw the defender play 45 minutes on Monday. The NUFC reserve side beating Crystal Palace 2-0 and it was a re-arranged plan for Schar to play only the first half. No chance of Fabian Schar being considered on Sunday as he is still some way from full match fitness. However, he will want to get some first team football before the end of this PL season, as Switzerland kick-off their Euro 2020 finals group games against Wales only 44 days from now (12 June 2021).

As well as those six Newcastle United players above who won’t be in the starting eleven against Arsenal, interesting to see what the position will be with Callum Wilson.

The striker has made sub appearances in recent games but it will be 12 weeks since his last start when we get to the weekend. Steve Bruce said before the Liverpool match that the striker wasn’t taking part in every training session as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Whether that position has changed remains to be seen.

