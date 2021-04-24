Opinion

Should have been Liverpool 1 Newcastle 2 not Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – You couldn’t make it up

Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – a few reactions and points…

Another Newcastle game, another breathless finish, and one that genuinely could have gone either way.

Some truly wasteful attacking from Liverpool, with admittedly several chances given to them on a plate by some horrific passing / defending.

The game really should have ended 1-2 our way but Wilson was penalised for being in possession of an arm in a natural position after a deflection at point blank range rebounded in after a great run.

However, once again, Willock saved the drama for the last, smashing in an equaliser with the literal last kick of the game that even LiVARpool couldn’t get chalked off.

Tremendous performances from the likes of ASM, Murphy, Ritchie and Wilson keeping the pressure on Liverpool, while Dubravka was equal to every shot the misfiring front three or four could muster, only being beaten by a truly spectacular turn and shot from Salah in the opening minutes.

On the other hand, the few chances we got throughout the game were squandered through heavy touches and miscommunications, overall a draw seemed like a fair result.

Positive play leads to positive results

I, along with probably the majority of Newcastle fans, was expecting a backs to the wall defensive display today – but I was pleasantly surprised by the positivity of our play and willingness to go forward.

ASM was as lively as ever and tied the Liverpool defence in knots (particularly in the first half), and was able to move us up the pitch really well on several occasions.

Even with an early goal conceded, no heads dropped and everyone was giving 100% for the entire game. Even after the hilariously unjust VAR decision, heads did not drop, and we continued to pressure and scored within 90 seconds to gain a well deserved equaliser.

Even if we had got no points out of the game, it was truly telling to see Liverpool throwing everyone behind the ball to scratch out a 1-0 over us with the way we played today.

Willock is a real talent- a must keep for Newcastle

Eight points…Joe Willock has won Newcastle eight points with his four goals so far this season. A winner against West Ham, the opening goal against Southampton, then two late equalisers, today and against Spurs.

How is he not getting more time in the starting 11?

I understand the impact of a substitute but surely it’s worth seeing what he can do in 90 minutes, rather than 20?

Especially with our starting midfielders not giving any good reasons to keep their places. Shelvey played a little better today but that doesn’t forgive previous lazy performances (I’ll not even mention the hoof back to Dubravka while 20 years into the Liverpool half), whilst Longstaff wasted the best chance of the first half, and played some absolutely shocking passes that really should have gifted Liverpool the lead.

Willock’s ability, plus his goals against big teams, really should get him the chance to start in the next few games.

VAR is a joke

How anyone could rule out Wilson’s goal using logic is beyond me, other than amputation, what else was he meant to do to get his arm out of the way? The galling part is that even if his arm had mystically phased through his chest to avoid a ricochet from a yard away, the ball would have hit his chest and been in exactly the same position to be bundled in.

Plus the insulting explanation after the match, that next season that will still be a handball, but if it bounces off an arm in that position, and is tapped in by another player, it isn’t? You couldn’t make it up.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 24 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 90+5

Liverpool:

Salah 3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 69% (71%) Newcastle 31% (29%)

Total shots were Liverpool 22 (12) Newcastle 7 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Liverpool 6 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark (Willock 64), Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Gayle 85), Joelinton (Wilson 60), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo, Hendrick, Carroll

Crowd: 00,000

