Sean Dyche proves why we should take zero notice of pundits talking about Steve Bruce

Sean Dyche has been waxing lyrical about Steve Bruce.

Speaking ahead of the game against Newcastle United, the Burnley boss declaring: ‘I just think he is a really good guy, I like his company. I have met his lovely wife a number of times and they are good company.’

Earlier on Friday it was Steve Bruce saying very much the same thing about Sean Dyche (read here).

Then we wonder why failing British managers avoid so much of the criticism foreign managers get when doing a rubbish job…

This is why you have to ignore the vast majority of pundits, it is impossible for them to be objective when they have past relationships with so many other players and managers.

No surprise when Sean Dyche goes on to say: ‘There is always a big expectation it seems to me at Newcastle, no matter what the situation is. Steve Bruce is a very rounded manager, a very good manager and a good bloke as well off the pitch.’

Sean Dyche also talking about which players will and won’t be available to face Steve Bruce’s (two wins in twenty one games) Newcastle United.

Sean Dyche pre-Newcastle press conference, asked about injuries and availability:

“Erik [Pieters] has trained today, so we are expecting him to be okay.

“We are still working to get Barnesy [Ashley Barnes] back fit – Bardo [Phil Bardsley] had a family bereavement so he’ll come back into the thinking, but we’re still working on various players to get them fit, Robbie Brady, Kevin Long.

“It’s been very frustrating for the players and for myself, it’s about trying to break the cycle, and we hope this remaining spell of the season, with games week to week, will help.”

Sean Dyche on Steve Bruce:

“With some stuff, not things like tactics, just general opinion on dealing with situations and clubs, he was very helpful to me when I very first started at Watford

“He saw a young manager and tried to help out where he could.

“Things like that you never forget as a young manager, when the older more experienced managers help you out.

“I just think he is a really good guy, I like his company.

“I have met his lovely wife a number of times and they are good company.

“I think sometimes that you forget people are human beings as well as football managers and it is nice when that mixture is right, very good football manager and a good bloke as well.”

Newcastle United:

“There is always a big expectation it seems to me at Newcastle, no matter what the situation is.

“Steve Bruce is a very rounded manager, a very good manager and a good bloke as well off the pitch.

“His team have been up and down like a lot of teams have.

“They are in the Premier League and are a very good outfit.”

The relegation battle:

“It is still a focus and makes some sort of story but at the end of the season it is built on points.

“That remains our focus, getting to 40 points, which everyone talks about as a strong marker.

“The quicker we get there the quicker we can open our minds to what comes next.

“The big focus is the next performance, getting the next win.”

