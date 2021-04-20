Opinion

Saudis taking Newcastle into European Super League? I’d rather play twice champions Forest

Over the last decade, as my features have turned into my dad’s, my personality has done the same.

He was a dour grumpy Scotsman and despite my best intentions. I’m becoming a dour grumpy Geordie.

However, I’m fighting it, because a heart attack and cancer within three years makes you realise life is way too short to waste being angry.

However, when it comes to Newcastle United, my God they do my head in.

In a way, there is a positive in there, because for too long I had stopped being bothered about the club.

So what’s changed?

The chance to endure another season like this one? Not quite.

The chance to be in the ground again to sing Steve Bruce’s black and white army? Hardly.

What has actually brought me out of my gloom and made me care again, is this European Super League announcement.

Because make no mistake, how this pans out affects every club in this country.

My gut reaction is probably that of many of us, good riddance to them and don’t come back.

Seeing them banned from playing in the Premier League would really make me smile. There can’t be any compromise on this.

They cannot be allowed to treat the other clubs with contempt, thinking that we have to go along with what they want, because they think that without them the Premier League is nothing.

Because that is utter pish, as my Dad used to say.

If we got shot of these six, then obviously TV deals will plummet and players wages will do the same, but is that a bad thing?

I guess we could try and live without any more megastars like Doumbia, Riviere, Colback or Saviet.

People will say that the Premier League will turn into the Championship without them.

But do you know, the championship has the fifth highest attendances of any league in Europe. Probably because it’s full of teams with real fans. Fans who still love their club.

Fans who may dream of glory but don’t expect it.

Goodbye City, Arsenal and Spurs and hello Forest.

Remind me which of those has won the European Cup / Champions League?

Twice.

If the Premier League don’t bottle it and cave in, a less lucrative league may see our owner finally go, and our club take part in a new league that is on a level playing field.

Am I living in cloud cuckoo land? Maybe.

But I for one would rather be playing Forest in a post “big six” league, than be bought by the Saudis and be part of a European Super League.

Football is soulless enough now, without what will happen within two years, with half the games moved to Beijing and Singapore.

The ‘big six’ are welcome to it.

