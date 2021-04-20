Opinion

‘Safety with 42 points and 15th place for Newcastle United is not good enough – End of story’

Newcastle 3 West Ham 2 was a massive win, as it secured our place in the Premier League for next season.

Surely not even Steve Bruce can mess it up from here, although he tried his best in that second half…

The results have improved (13 points in the last 10 games), although whether the results have warranted that or have had a fair slice of fortune involved in recent games, I’ll leave it up to you to decide.

However, for me it’s still nowhere near good enough.

I can accept when we have been outplayed by superior opposition, or played well and have been unlucky with results , but overall the season for me has been an utter shambles thanks to Steve Bruce.

I have no doubt we are going to see his pals in the media bang the drum and have a right go at us for the next few weeks and tell us the same old nonsense we have heard time and time again, for the best part of 21 months, but it really is rather tiresome.

Picking up 79 points in 70 games is really not good enough, given that Steve Bruce inherited a team that managed 102 points in the previous 86 league games with his predecessor Rafael Benitez, a squad of players that’s been given a £100m+ net spend on top of it.

After 70 Premier League games and a £100m+ net spend, Steve Bruce has still managed to take the team down the table. Whilst he performances overall are still not good enough.

He managed 44 points last season, which was not great, but better than I expected from Steve Bruce. I feared relegation when Bruce was appointed, so I suppose he has proved me wrong on that score, so far…

However, much like last season, a lot of the positive results this time have felt undeserved and a lot of fortune in getting them.

I want to feel convinced that we deserve the wins, that we have earned our points, not favours and all the luck going in masking over the sheer incompetence we have seen on a regular basis from Steve Bruce.

I know we won on Saturday and some may think I’m being miserable about everything, but we were still in some ways very lucky to win the game in the end, largely thanks to Steve Bruce making a pig’s ear of the second half when it seemed impossible to do so.

We are not mathematically safe yet but I think most would say we are ok now. Steve Bruce has got six more games to try and convince, but for many it wouldn’t matter even if he was to do the incredible and win all six , I like most would still like to see the back of him.

Steve Bruce is not capable of moving Newcastle United forward and improving everything in general.

I targeted 51 points before the whole season started and mathematically it can still happen…

Games with Man City, Liverpool, Leicester and Arsenal in our last six matches though, tell me a big resounding no.

I think personally we will get another seven points in drawing with the gunners and winning our last two games against Sheffield United and Fulham respectively.

So 42 points it would be for me and around about 15th place finish.

Not good enough, end of story.

