Rio Ferdinand – If you’re not happy…Round your money up and take over Man Utd then

Rio Ferdinand is not a happy man.

The Manchester United fan and former player not happy with the leading role his club has played in trying to force through a European Super League.

Rio Ferdinand saying: ‘We [Manchester United fans] want to know the answers. We want to know why you went forward with this…’

The former Man Utd player turned pundit declaring: ‘You can’t come in and run institutions such as Manchester United like this…’

Rio Ferdinand insisting: ‘I just want answers. That is what the fans deserve.’

Hmmm, funny isn’t it.

Only a month ago, in his most recent attack on Newcastle fans and in defence of his business associate Mike Ashley’s running of Newcastle United, Rio Ferdinand said that it was his (Ashley’s) club, that he’s the one who has ‘put the money up’ and can do whatever he wants. The pundit and Sports Direct associate saying Newcastle United supporters don’t have any kind of right to a say in what happens at their club.

Yet apparently Manchester United fans do ‘deserve’ answers.

Well, the simple answer for Rio Ferdinand and his concerns, is that he and his fellow Man Utd supporters should simply: ‘Round your money up and take over the club then.’

Rio Ferdinand talking about Newcastle fans and their ongoing unhappiness with Mike Ashley – 24 March 2021:

“He [Mike Ashley] don’t care what people think.

“It’s his club and he’s doing what he wants to do.

“Whether you like it or not, he’s the one that’s put the money up and he’s doing what he thinks is right for the club.

“Whether the Geordies don’t like it…

“A lot of them hate him and don’t like him but…

“Round your money up and take over the club then.”

Rio Ferdinand via his Twitter account – 21 April 2021:

“We [Manchester United fans] want to know the answers.

“We want to know why you went forward with this [European Super League attempt].

“How you thought the fans would be ok with this?

“What was your reasons behind doing this?

“You can’t come in and run institutions such as Manchester United like this…

“Ed Woodward resigned, I want to know why?

“I could hammer the Glazers…I don’t want to waste my time doing that, I just want answers.

“That is what the fans deserve.”

Honestly, every time he appears in any media, if Rio Ferdinand is talking about Man Utd and the club’s owners, demanding answers, that is what should be then thrown back at him by presenters and other pundits, if he isn’t happy with what is happening at Old Trafford, Rio Ferdinand needs to simply round the money up from himself and the other Manchester United supporters and buy the club.

If he’s not prepared to do this, then according to his own rationale espoused so many times at Newcastle fans, Rio Ferdinand and the rest of the Man Utd fanbase need to simply shut up, as they don’t deserve a voice / opinion unless they are prepared to buy their own football club.

