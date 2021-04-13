News

Richard Keys desperately rowing back on previous Steve Bruce and Newcastle fan quotes

Richard Keys and his trolling of Newcastle United fans, you have to laugh.

It is like slapstick comedy watching him all over the place with his efforts these past years to ‘win’ the argument.

His anti- Newcastle United fans agenda and embarrassing public anti-Rafa Benitez comments, simply laughable.

Here below is a story told in six acts.

From Richard Keys revelling in the fact Rafa Benitez and Newcastle fans had parted company back in JUly 2019, to 21 months later the mess we now see under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Richard Keys reacting to Rafa Benitez having finally had enough of Mike Ashley and not renewing his Newcastle contract Keys with his message to Newcastle fans (and Rafa) – 2 July 2019:

“You [Newcastle fans] will be there for the first game of the season – watching your team in your own stadium with someone in charge who will give you your team back and excite you.

“Wait for the replacement (for Rafa Benitez) announcement.

“Your club (Newcastle United) is buoyant – financially stable.

“Your owner (Mike Ashley) tired of Rafa’s constant moaning and no one in their right mind gives the manager financial control.

“Rafa won’t get a better job than he had. Newcastle will power on.”

Richard Keys when Steve Bruce appointed to replace Rafa Benitez – 17 July 2019:

“Good luck Brucey.

“Delighted.

“It seems British coaching is making a bit of a comeback.

“Newcastle couldn’t have chosen any better.”

Richard Keys on Steve Bruce and Rafa Benitez (and NUFC) – 9 August 2019:

“Newcastle will do ok. Believe me.

“What a breath of fresh air Steve Bruce will be.

“He’ll get them playing – and they’ve got the players to do that – unlike Brighton, who can’t afford to.

“It was so refreshing to hear Bruce talk about winning a trophy…Newcastle CAN win a trophy if the coach cares enough about silverware and not his bonus for grinding out a top 10 finish.”

Richard Keys on Steve Bruce (and Rafa Benitez!) and NUFC – 19 November 2019:

‘It’s gold for Steve Bruce – the man even Geordies wanted to fail. What a job he’s doing – proving that not only Benitez can manage that club.

Is it true? Does Bruce really have Newcastle seven points better off than at this time last season? Yes it is. And that despite a really tough start – a far more difficult start than Benitez had. The former coach says it’s not fair to compare different seasons – but he would wouldn’t he?

Benitez left for a ‘long term project’ in China and because Mike Ashley didn’t ‘share his ambition’. What a joke. He left for a fat salary and having done his best to create havoc for his successor.

Anyway, against a near impossible back ground, Bruce has been quietly working miracles. I’m disappointed that he didn’t take the League Cup more seriously, but otherwise it’s been terrific.

Richard Keys with prediction for the 2020/21 season for Steve Bruce and Newcastle United – 11 September 2020:

“I like Newcastle’s business.

“It’s not the superstars that Geordies were hoping for…

“I’d say top half.

“Steve Bruce would become a legend if he could deliver a trophy. And he just might.”

Richard Keys – from his personal blog on 12 April 2021:

‘And a final word for Steve Bruce.

‘What a terrific win at Burnley. Newcastle aren’t safe yet, but I’m sure they’ll be ok.

‘Mike Ashley isn’t anybody’s favourite on Tyneside but he struck a blow for those in charge of clubs when he publicly backed his man recently.

‘Those Newcastle players downed tools v Brighton. Ashley was having none of it. ‘Bruce stays’ he told them.

‘The message was simple – ‘if you want to play Championship football next season – fine, but it’ll be with Bruce’.

‘A draw v Spurs and Sunday’s win followed.

‘Further message to Bruce – get them safe Steve and then get out of there.

‘It really is as Graeme Souness described it – ‘the impossible job’.’

Richard Keys, what a loser he is.

How Newcastle United were going to ‘excite’ the Newcastle fans and ‘power on’ under Mike Ashley and a new manager, having escaped the clutches of that nasty useless Champions League winning, double Europa League winning, double La Liga winning, Rafa Benitez.

How Newcastle couldn’t have ‘chosen better’ than Steve Bruce, a ‘breath of fresh air’ he was going to prove.

Steve Bruce ‘working miracles’ in his first season and yet not even matching Rafa’s final season, despite he (Steve Bruce) having been allowed a £65m net spend in his first transfer window.

Ahead of this current season, Richard Keys predicting a top ten finish and a good chance of a trophy as well, even though the ‘superstars’ the fans supposedly expect to be signed, weren’t. Although Steve Bruce allowed another £35m+ net spend in summer 2020, making it £100m+ net spend and counting for Bruce under Mike Ashley.

How the success line has changed though for Richard Keys when it comes to defining the respective jobs Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce have done at Newcastle United and of course how he sees the situation regarding Mike Ashley as well as the Newcastle fans.

A ‘terrific’ win at Burnley on Sunday, however, no mention of the fact that this made it only a third win in Steve Bruce’s last 22 matches!

As for winning a trophy, no mention of Steve Bruce playing a weakened team at Brentford and negative tactics against a half strength Championship side, Bruce’s team easily beaten in this League Cup match.

As for the predicted top half finish this season, instead now it will be success if Steve Bruce keeps Newcastle up and then follows (hopefully!) the Richard Keys advice of ditching the ‘impossible job’ and getting out of Tyneside and back home to his beloved North West.

Richard Keys clearly meaning the Newcastle fans when using the ‘impossible job’ line, rather than the ongoing misery being purely down to Mike Ashley’s ambition-free running of the club and daft decisions like appointing Steve Bruce.

The fact he quotes the useless Graeme Souness on Newcastle United being impossible supposedly to manage, says it all. The man who was a failure wherever he managed, apart from Rangers where he had a massive advantage over Celtic at the time in terms of resources to buy players.

Graeme Souness with as much credibility as a manager and pundit, as Richard Keys has for the latter.

