Rafa Benitez named one of favourites to replace Jose Mourinho but where’s Steve Bruce?

Rafa Benitez has been named as one of the favourites to become the new Tottenham manager.

This follows Monday morning’s breaking news report from the usually very reliable John Percy of The Telegraph, who says that Jose Mourinho has been sacked.

John Percy says that the official announcement will come later today, Jose Mourinho sacked by Tottenham, with back room staff Ryan Mason and Chris Powell potentially in line to take over for remainder of the season.

This news / report coming only six days as well before Tottenham are in a cup final…(League Cup on Sunday against Man City).

Newcastle United fans left wondering if Tottenham are trying to compete with Mike Ashley in the how to self-harm your football club stakes.

The bookies have been quick to put up their Next Permanent Tottenham Manager Odds, with BetVictor naming the following front runners:

Julian Nagelsmann – 5/2

Brendan Rodgers – 8/1

Rafa Benitez – 10/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 10/1

Former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is of course the only one of that quartet who is free to start immediately…

Next in the betting are:

Diego Simone – 12/1

Steven Gerrard – 12/1

Carlo Ancelotti – 12/1

Massimiliano Allegri – 12/1

Then some other interesting names as you go down the list…

Scott Parker – 14/1

Eddie Howe – 14/1

Marcelo Bielsa – 16/1

Frank Lampard – 16/1

Graham Potter – 20/1

Gareth Southgate – 20/1

Dean Smith – 25/1

Sean Dyche – 33/1

Chris Wilder – 33/1

Slaven Bilic – 40/1

Alan Pardew – 50/1

Roy Keane – 50/1

Sol Campbell – 66/1

Tim Sherwood – 66/1

