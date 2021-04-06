Opinion

Premier League relegation outcome here, after Newcastle United and Fulham 47 days analysis

Will the Premier League relegation fight go right down to the wire.

It certainly looks that way, with Newcastle United and Fulham resembling a couple of heavyweight boxers, who when they are throwing their punches. look totally incapable of a knockout blow.

So just like any tedious boxing match that is found lacking, this Premier League relegation fight is set to be decided on points (or even goal difference…).

When you take Fulham’s last 21 Premier League matches and Newcastle United’s last 21 games (all competitions), between them the two clubs have only managed five wins from 42 matches.

After Newcastle’s draw with Tottenham and the Fulham defeat to Villa, this is how the Premier League table now looks:

Fulham have seven matches remaining and Newcastle United eight.

These are my predictions on what will happen in the next 47 days before we reach that Fulham v Newcastle climax to the season and the Premier League relegation fight:

Fulham:

Wolves (H) WIN

Arsenal (A) LOSE

Chelsea (A) LOSE

Burnley (H) WIN

Southampton (A) DRAW

Man Utd (A) LOSE

Newcastle United:

Burnley (A) DRAW

West Ham (H) DRAW

Liverpool (A) LOSE

Arsenal (H) DRAW

Leicester (A) LOSE

Man City (H) LOSE

Sheff Utd (H) WIN

I make that it ending up after 37 matches with Newcastle United on 35 points and Fulham 33 points.

So this leaves Fulham v Newcastle United on Sunday 23 May 2021 as the decider in my book.

A win for Fulham at Craven Cottage and they stay up, any other result and Newcastle survive.

I can see plenty of nerves being shredded before this Premier League relegation issue is decided.

