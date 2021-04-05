News

Premier League relegation odds – Significant shift for Newcastle United and Fulham

Very interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds are looking after the weekend’s action.

Clubs going into the weekend with only eight or nine matches respectively remaining to decide which division they will be playing in next season.

In 48 days time Newcastle United fans will know their fate after the game at Craven Cottage, if not before then…

Going into this weekend, Fulham were third bottom on 26 points, Newcastle United fourth bottom on 28 points, then Brighton with 32 points and Burnley on 33.

Despite Fulham going into this weekend’s games two points behind Newcastle and having played one game more, it was Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United who were favourites to go down with West Brom and Sheff Utd, priced at odds-on to be relegated 8/11. Fulham then 11/10, with Burnley 25/1 and Brighton on 35/1.

A dramatic weekend of football for those in the relegation fight.

On Saturday afternoon, Sheffield United lost 2-1 to Leeds but West Brom went a goal down at Chelsea, only to bounce back and dramatically hammer the blues 5/2, aided by Silva’s first half red card. Sheffield United total no-hopers at 1/500 to go down BUT West Brom moving to 1/50 from 1/200. Still no / little realistic chance BUT if beating Southampton at home next weekend, the Baggies would be only five points off Newcastle United and safety.

As for the those realistically fighting out the last relegation spot, all four of them scored first on Sunday.

Burnley actually going 2-0 up at Southampton but the Saints coming back to win 3-2.

Brighton going 1-0 up at Old Trafford but Man Utd winning 2-1 thanks to scoring twice in the final half hour, also aided by Brighton not given what looked a clear penalty and possible sending off for Maguire.

Whilst Fulham of course went a goal up through Mitrovic, only to concede three in the final twelve minutes.

So Newcastle the only one of the four to take the lead and still pick up a point, doing it the hard way though, two Harry Kane goals looking to have won the game, only for Willock to equalise on 85 minutes.

A significant, if small, change as once again Newcastle United and Fulham swap places in the betting, still almost too close to call but Fulham now 5/6 odds on and Newcastle 1/1 (evens).

The updated Premier League relegation odds from Betfred on Monday morning (in brackets what the odds were after the previous round of PL matches, including Brighton 3 Newcastle 0):

1/500 (1/200) Sheffield United

1/50 (1/200) West Brom

5/6 (11/10) Fulham

1/1 (8/11) Newcastle United

16/1 (25/1) Burnley

20/1 (35/1) Brighton

This is the updated Premier League table, how it looks now on Monday morning after Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2 and Villa 3 Fulham 1:

These are all the remaining matches for the four clubs competing for that final relegation place:

Fulham – Wolves (H), Arsenal (A), Chelsea (A), Burnley (H), Southampton (A), Man Utd (A), Newcastle (H)

Brighton – Everton (H), Chelsea (A), Sheff Utd (A), Leeds (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Man City (H), Arsenal (A)

Newcastle United – Burnley (A), West Ham (H), Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Leicester (A), Man City (H), Sheff Utd (H), Fulham (A)

Burnley – Newcastle (H), Man Utd (A), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Liverpool (H), Sheffield United (A)

Concentrating on Newcastle and Fulham, I think that the bookies very much have that final game of the season in mind as part of their calculations, the punters too. So long as Fulham stay within three points or less of Newcastle and with a better goal difference, they would still finish above NUFC if winning on the final day.

I think next weekend is once again massive, a win for Fulham on Friday at home to Wolves would send Newcastle bottom three. Steve Bruce’s team then going to Burnley on Sunday and for sure, Sean Dyche and his players will see this game as the chance to pretty much make absolutely certain they are staying up, a victory would put them seven points clear of Newcastle and potentially as many as ten ahead of Fulham.

Still all to play for but now very small advantage Newcastle United.

