Premier League relegation odds – Massive shift after Newcastle’s comeback win at Burnley

Very interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds are looking after the weekend’s action.

Clubs going into the weekend with only seven or eight matches respectively remaining to decide which division they will be playing in next season.

Only 41 days time now until Newcastle United fans will know their fate for sure after the game at Craven Cottage, though the events of the weekend have suggested we could know well before then.

Going into this weekend, Fulham were third bottom on 26 points, Newcastle United fourth bottom on 29 points, then Brighton with 32 points and Burnley on 33.

A dramatic weekend of football has then followed for those at the sharp end in the relegation fight.

On Friday night, Fulham with yet another chance to rise above Newcastle United, however, yet another chance to pile the pressure on was wasted.

Wolves adding insult to injury by scoring in the 92nd minute, meaning Fulham didn’t even pick up a point.

After only four defeats in their last seventeen Premier League matches, Scott Parker’s team picking exactly the wrong time to have now lost four in a row.

Fulham had only picked up 19 points in those 17 games and were averaging just over a point per game due to drawing ten of them and only winning three. However, if they had carried on even that average of a point a match instead of bottling it, Newcastle would have gone into Sunday’s game in the bottom three, a point behind Fulham and massive pressure on.

Instead, Steve Bruce and his side were three points clear of trouble and two games in hand as they took on Burnley.

For the best part of an hour they did their best to keep themselves at the very heart of the relegation battle, only for Allan Saint-Maximin to come on and change the game, his dribbling skills bringing an assist and a goal and three ever so valuable points to NUFC.

Ahead of the weekend, the Premier League relegation odds were still far too close to call, Fulham 5/6 odds on and Newcastle 1/1 (evens) only marginally seen as less likely to go down.

All change now though…

The updated Premier League relegation odds from Betfred on Monday morning (in brackets what the odds were before this weekend’s action):

1/1000 (1/500) Sheffield United

1/100 (1/50) West Brom

1/5 (5/6) Fulham

4/1 (1/1) Newcastle United

10/1 (16/1) Burnley

33/1 (20/1) Brighton

This is the updated Premier League table, how it looks now on Monday morning after Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 and Fulham 0 Wolves 1:

As you can see, Fulham now seen as on the brink at 1/5, whilst Newcastle viewed as relatively safe at 4/1 for the drop.

Burnley have been dragged into the argument to an extent as well, only a point above NUFC, whereas holding on to their 1-0 lead would have seen them home and dry surely.

Likewise, Brighton are home to Everton tonight and whilst a win for Potter’s men would see them pretty safe, a defeat would see them remain level on points with Newcastle.

The remaining games are listed below for all four clubs and with Arsenal (A), Chelsea (A), Burnley (H), Southampton (A) and Man Utd (A) to play before the final game and Newcastle (H), Fulham need to suddenly find goals and wins from somewhere, to stand any chance. Probably a minimum of three wins from the six for a remote survival possibility.

Whether Steve Bruce gets even close to a respectable ‘accumulation’ of points is still very unlikely, he still needs another six points from the final seven matches to even overtake the 2015/16 relegation season total. However, when you have three clubs like Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham apparently so determined to help you out, Bruce’s woeful record of only three wins in the last twenty two NUFC matches (all competitions) has still left United six points clear of trouble with less than six weeks of the season remaining.

These are all the remaining matches for the four clubs competing for that final relegation place:

Fulham – Arsenal (A), Chelsea (A), Burnley (H), Southampton (A), Man Utd (A), Newcastle (H)

Brighton – Everton (H), Chelsea (A), Sheff Utd (A), Leeds (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Man City (H), Arsenal (A)

Newcastle United – West Ham (H), Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Leicester (A), Man City (H), Sheff Utd (H), Fulham (A)

Burnley – Man Utd (A), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Liverpool (H), Sheffield United (A)

