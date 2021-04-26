News

Premier League Hall of Fame public vote has 4 ex-Newcastle United players in list of 23

A new Premier League Hall of Fame was revealed on Monday morning.

The Premier League launching it by naming the first two inaugural inductees into the official Premier League Hall of Fame.

Those two players being Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

The Premier League official announcement stating:

‘The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates the exceptional skill and talent of individuals who have graced the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League.’

Now on Monday night, the Premier League Hall of Fame has plans to add six more players.

They have released a list of 23 former Premier League players and asked the public to vote for six that they would like to see join Shearer and Henry.

This is the list of 23 and it includes four former Newcastle United players…

Tony Adams

David Beckham

Dennis Bergkamp

Sol Campbell

Eric Cantona

Andy Cole

Ashley Cole

Didier Drogba

Sir Les Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand

Robbie Fowler

Steven Gerrard

Roy Keane

Frank Lampard

Matt Le Tissier

Michael Owen

Peter Schmeichel

Paul Scholes

John Terry

Robin Van Persie

Nemanja Vidic

Patrick Vieira

Ian Wright

Just in case you didn’t pick them out, the four ex-NUFC are of course Sir Les Ferdinand, Andy Cole, Michael Owen and Sol Campbell.

The vote is open from now until 9 May 2021, when the six with the most votes will be added to the Premier League Hall of Fame.

To cast your six votes go HERE to the official Premier League Hall of Fame page.

