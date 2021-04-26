Premier League Hall of Fame public vote has 4 ex-Newcastle United players in list of 23
A new Premier League Hall of Fame was revealed on Monday morning.
The Premier League launching it by naming the first two inaugural inductees into the official Premier League Hall of Fame.
Those two players being Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.
The Premier League official announcement stating:
‘The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates the exceptional skill and talent of individuals who have graced the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League.’
Now on Monday night, the Premier League Hall of Fame has plans to add six more players.
They have released a list of 23 former Premier League players and asked the public to vote for six that they would like to see join Shearer and Henry.
This is the list of 23 and it includes four former Newcastle United players…
Tony Adams
David Beckham
Dennis Bergkamp
Sol Campbell
Eric Cantona
Andy Cole
Ashley Cole
Didier Drogba
Sir Les Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand
Robbie Fowler
Steven Gerrard
Roy Keane
Frank Lampard
Matt Le Tissier
Michael Owen
Peter Schmeichel
Paul Scholes
John Terry
Robin Van Persie
Nemanja Vidic
Patrick Vieira
Ian Wright
Just in case you didn’t pick them out, the four ex-NUFC are of course Sir Les Ferdinand, Andy Cole, Michael Owen and Sol Campbell.
The vote is open from now until 9 May 2021, when the six with the most votes will be added to the Premier League Hall of Fame.
To cast your six votes go HERE to the official Premier League Hall of Fame page.
