News

Premier League form table ahead of Newcastle v West Ham

How the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on West Ham.

The two clubs meeting at St James Park on Saturday 12.30pm.

Steve Bruce desperately hoping to build on Allan Saint-Maximin’s one man rescue show against Burnley, a record now of just three wins in Newcastle’s last 22 games.

Ahead of that Burnley match, Newcastle were the only Premier League club to have failed to win any of their last seven Premier League matches.

However, Newcastle United now find themselves thirteenth in the Premier League form table below.

Picking up seven points from a possible eighteen, with one win, four draws and one defeat, until ASM’s intervention last Sunday, NUFC at least having become a bit harder to beat, drawing games instead of losing them.

As for West Ham, they are eighth in the form table with ten points, due to three wins, one draw and two defeats. Those two most recent defeats against the top two in the table, Man City and Man Utd.

Indeed, whilst Newcastle have only won three of their last twenty two games (all competitions), West Ham have only lost of their last 17 Premier League games these past four months, Liverpool the only others to beat them in that time period. Ten victories and four draws propelling the Hammers into the top four and possible Champions League involvement next season.

A win for Newcastle would take them, at least temporarily, to the dizzy heights of fifteenth in the table, with the likes of Fulham (away at Arsenal) and Burnley (away at Man Utd) not playing until Sunday, Brighton away at Chelsea on Tuesday.

As for West Ham, a victory would put them very much in the driving seat, four points clear of Chelsea until Tuchel’s team meet Brighton on Tuesday, then West Ham at home to Chelsea on the Saturday in what looks a must not lose game, whilst the one at Newcastle is surely a must win one for the Hammers if they want to make Champions League dreams come true.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for West Ham with latest one listed first:

West Ham 3 Leicester 2

Wolves 2 West Ham 3

West Ham 3 Arsenal 3

Man Utd 1 West Ham 0

West Ham 2 Leeds 0

Man City 2 West Ham 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2

Brighton 3 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Thursday morning:

These are all the remaining matches for the four clubs seemingly competing for that final relegation place:

Fulham – Arsenal (A), Chelsea (A), Burnley (H), Southampton (A), Man Utd (A), Newcastle (H)

Brighton – Chelsea (A), Sheff Utd (A), Leeds (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Man City (H), Arsenal (A)

Burnley – Man Utd (A), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Liverpool (H), Sheff Utd (A)

Newcastle United – West Ham (H), Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Leicester (A), Man City (H), Sheff Utd (H), Fulham (A)

