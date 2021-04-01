News

Premier League form table ahead of Newcastle v Tottenham on Sunday

How the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Tottenham.

The two clubs meeting at St James Park on Sunday afternoon at 2.05pm.

Steve Bruce desperate for a victory with a run these past four months of 13 defeats and just two wins in Newcastle’s last 20 games.

Newcastle United find themselves nineteenth in the Premier League form table below.

Picking up only three points from a possible eighteen, with no wins, three draws and three defeats.

Newcastle are actually the only one of the 20 PL clubs who have failed to win any of their last six matches. Yet Steve Bruce keeps saying in recent in interviews / press conferences that things have been much improved recently…

As for Tottenham, they are third in the Premier League form table, with 12 points from four wins, losing the other two games narrowly, away derby defeats to Arsenal and West Ham.

Tottenham have score thirteen goals in their last half dozen matches, scoring at least once in all six, as well as conceding five goals.

In contrast, Newcastle have only scored three goals and two of those came from defender Jamaal Lascelles, whilst NUFC have conceded ten times in the six matches.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Spurs with latest one listed first:

Aston Villa 0 Spurs 2

Arsenal 2 Spurs 1

Spurs 4 Crystal Palace 1

Fulham 0 Spurs 1

Spurs 4 Burnley 0

West Ham 2 Spurs 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1

Man Utd 3 Newcastle 1

Chelsea 2 Newcastle 0

The thing is, the writing hasn’t been on the wall just these past six games, or these past four months that have seen only two wins in twenty games (all competitions). I would say it has been the last 16 months of the time that Steve Bruce has been here (in total 21 months), though I would even argue that the first five months pointed to serious problems with his management.

These are the two Premier League runs of form I would like you to look at, the first 25% approximately of his time at SJP and the last 75% or so.

Steve Bruce Newcastle United Premier League form 17 July 2019 to 21 December 2019 (inclusive):

Played 18 Won 7 Drawn 4 Lost 7 Points 25 Goals For 18 Goals Against 24

Average points per game 1.39

Average goals per game scored 1.00 and conceded 1.33

After 21 December 2019 up to 24 March 2021 (the present day):

Played 49 Won 11 Drawn 14 Lost 24 Points 47 Goals For 48 Goals Against 82

Average points per game 0.96

Average goals per game scored 0.98 and conceded 1.67

These last 16 months have been woeful with very few brief spots of relief.

With Mike Ashley refusing to sack him and Steve Bruce refusing to resign and walk away without his £4m pay-off, Newcastle fans are left staring relegation in the face, wondering just how much longer this depressing run of results will be allowed to continue.

