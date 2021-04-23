News

Premier League form table ahead of Liverpool v Newcastle

How the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Liverpool.

The two clubs meeting at Anfield on Saturday 12.30pm.

Steve Bruce dreaming of winning three Premier League matches in a row for the first time in over twelve years, last managing this feat when with Wigan in January 2009.

These last two games have seen victories against Burnley and West Ham, not exactly the most straightforward of wins but the important thing is that Newcastle look all but safe from relegation, with Fulham doing everything they can to keep NUFC in the Premier League.

West Brom losing 3-0 at Leicester on Thursday night looks to have extinguished any faintest of hopes they had of getting out of trouble, failing to follow up victories over Chelsea and Southampton.

Newcastle United now find themselves lifted by those two recent wins to ninth in the Premier League form table below.

Picking up nine points from a possible eighteen, with the two wins, three draws and only one defeat.

As for Liverpool, they are sixth in the form table with ten points, due to three wins, one draw and two defeats.

This Premier League form table showing Liverpool losing to 1-0 to both Chelsea and Fulham at Anfield, making it an astonishing six Premier League losses in a row at home for the scousers, only scoring one goal in over nine hours of football at Anfield.

That run ended by a 2-1 home win over Aston Villa, which has helped Liverpool bounce back to pick up ten points in their most recent four matches, beating Arsenal and Wolves away, then getting a draw at Leeds earlier this week.

With Real Madrid dumping them out of the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp’s attention is solely now on the Premier League.

After the heights of 97 and 99 points these past two season, picking up the Premier League and Champions League titles, this season is now looking a potential relative disaster.

Only seventh currently in the table, the most points Liverpool can get is 71.

Leicester’s win over West Brom last night puts them six points clear of Liverpool with six games each to play. If Chelsea won the Champions League and Arsenal the Europa League, then if both (Chelsea and Arsenal) finished outside the PL top four, it would mean Liverpool having to finish top three to qualify for next season’s Champions League, as it is a maximum of five clubs from any one country allowed in each season.

Even Europa League qualification is very competitive, meaning three points against Newcastle United are essential.

Liverpool could even find themselves having to compete in the ridiculous new third Euro competition, the UEFA Europa Conference League, which starts next season.

From Champions League and Premier League winners, to competing in that nonsense of a competition, would be an embarrassing fall from grace.

As for Newcastle United fans, under Mike Ashley there is never very far further it is possible to fall. All we are hoping to see on Saturday is Steve Bruce allowing his team to have a real go at a Liverpool side who have struggled in defence with key players missing, already having conceded 19 at home this season in the league, compared to only 26 conceded at Anfield over the two years of the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons.

You have to go back to 17 January 2021 for when Liverpool last kept a clean sheet at home in the Premier League, so surely every invitation for Newcastle to use attack as the best form of defence on Saturday.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Liverpool with latest one listed first:

Leeds 1 Liverpool 1

Liverpool 2 Aston Villa 1

Arsenal 0 Liverpool 3

Wolves 0 Liverpool 1

Liverpool 0 Fulham 1

Liverpool 0 Chelsea 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 3 West Ham 2

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2

Brighton 3 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Friday morning:

These are all the remaining matches for the four clubs seemingly competing for that final relegation place:

Fulham – Chelsea (A), Burnley (H), Southampton (A), Man Utd (A), Newcastle (H)

Brighton – Sheff Utd (A), Leeds (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Man City (H), Arsenal (A)

Burnley – Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Liverpool (H), Sheff Utd (A)

Newcastle United – Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Leicester (A), Man City (H), Sheff Utd (H), Fulham (A)

