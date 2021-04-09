News

Premier League form table ahead of Burnley v Newcastle United

How the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Burnley.

The two clubs meeting at Turf Moor on Sunday at 12pm.

Steve Bruce desperate for a victory with a run these past three months of 13 defeats and just two wins in Newcastle’s last 21 games.

The stand out statistic being that Steve Bruce and his team are the only ones not to win a single match in the last six rounds of Premier League games. Although it is actually worse than that, as that no win run goes beyond this Premier League form table, (currently…) standing at seven NUFC PL matches without a victory.

Newcastle United find themselves eighteenth in the Premier League form table below.

Picking up only four points from a possible eighteen, with no wins, four draws and two defeats.

Exactly the same return (four points) as Fulham in these last six matches, only Sheffield United (three points) below the pair.

As for Burnley, they are fifteenth in the form table with six points, due to one win, three draws and two defeats. Though they could and should have been in the top half of this Premier League form table, having led 2-0 at Southampton last weekend, only to collapse to a 3-2 defeat.

They were also beaten (4-0) at Spurs but otherwise they have recently showed themselves to be a team very difficult to beat, as so regularly happens each season, going on decent runs of results that end up comfortably seeing them survive.

Their last nine games showing two wins, five draws and just the two defeats.

These last half dozen games showing draws against Leicester, Arsenal, West Brom and Fulham, three of them 1-1 and the game against the Baggies 0-0.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Burnley with latest one listed first:

Southampton 3 Burnley 2

Everton 1 Burnley 2

Burnley 1 Arsenal 1

Burnley 1 Leicester 1

Tottenham 4 Burnley 0

Burnley 0 West Brom 0

Burnley 1 Fulham 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2

Brighton 3 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1

Man Utd 3 Newcastle 1

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Friday morning:

These are all the remaining matches for the four clubs seemingly competing for that final relegation place:

Fulham – Wolves (H), Arsenal (A), Chelsea (A), Burnley (H), Southampton (A), Man Utd (A), Newcastle (H)

Brighton – Everton (H), Chelsea (A), Sheff Utd (A), Leeds (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Man City (H), Arsenal (A)

Burnley – Newcastle (H), Man Utd (A), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Liverpool (H), Sheff Utd (A)

Newcastle United – Burnley (A), West Ham (H), Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Leicester (A), Man City (H), Sheff Utd (H), Fulham (A)

