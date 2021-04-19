News

Premier League clubs squad values – New report gives updated figures on all 20 clubs

A new report has published the squad values of all 20 Premier League clubs.

The report has been published by the CIES Football Observatory.

They have published the figures on Monday 19 April 2021, based on squad transfer values.

The estimates were calculated through the CIES Football Observatory transfer value algorithm.

Figures published for the 20 Premier League clubs, as well as those of the other four ‘Big Five’ European leagues – Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

Here are the 20 Premier League clubs and their values based on the CIES Footbally Observatory calculations:

So Newcastle United ranked 14th highest in terms of what the squad is worth based on transfer values, that 231 million euros figure equal to £199.9m.

Overview on the findings from the CIES Football Observatory:

‘Current Premier League leaders and Champions League semi-finalists Manchester City are at the top of the table with a total squad value of €1.30 billion. Pep Guardiola’s team outranks two other English clubs: Manchester United (€1.16 billion) and Chelsea FC (€1.11 billion). FC Barcelona ranks first for non-English teams with an estimated squad value of €991 M, while Juventus FC (€829 M), Bayern Munich (€777 M) and Paris St-Germain (€603 M) head the rankings for the three other big-5 leagues.

The average squad value per club is €474 M for the English Premier League, €281 M for both the Spanish Liga and the German Bundesliga, €276 M for the Italian Serie A and €174 M for the French Ligue 1. The estimates refer to the situation on the 1st April. ‘

