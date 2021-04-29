Opinion

Premier League clubs ranked by who you would pay to watch – The Entertainers

Which Premier League clubs would you pay to see?

Forget about who you support, just take a step back and try to be subjective.

In this 2020/21 season, which Premier League clubs have impressed you in their matches?

With every single game this season shown live on TV, I have to admit to have watched an unhealthy number of them, with refreshments at hand.

A combination of furloughing and working from home has helped give me the opportunity and in many ways it has been an eye opener on some Premier League clubs, due to only normally seeing them on Match of The Day or other highlights packages.

This week, Sky Sports announced a new documentary (see details below) covering the Newcastle United Entertainers era under Kevin Keegan.

Sky Sports revealing that it will be shown first on their Sky Sports Premier League channel at 9.30pm this coming Sunday (2 May 2021) and then will be available On Demand.

None of the current 20 Premier League clubs get close to Keegan’s Newcastle United in the entertainment stakes…

However, I have had a go at ranking the 20 Premier League clubs in terms of how entertaining their matches have been so far in this 2020/21 season, feel free to disagree:

Leeds

Leicester

Man City

Liverpool

Man Utd

Southampton

Brighton

Fulham

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Chelsea

West Ham

Everton

Wolves

Tottenham

Crystal Palace

West Brom

Newcastle United

Burnley

Sheffield United

Well done Marcelo Bielsa, he hasn’t got the best players but he gets the most out of them AND has developed a great playing style to watch as well. Sometimes they have ended up on the wrong end of a hiding but they have bounced back with their brave football, taking chances to try and press and to create chances. It will be interesting to see how they do next season if Leeds manage to add a few more quality players.

Leicester are a team I like to watch, play good football and have decent quality players all around the pitch. Maybe part of the reason I have them so high in the entertaining list is because there is no reason why Newcastle United can’t be doing what they are doing, give or take ambitious owners, a very good manager…

Man City are of course just so good, both talent and entertainment-wise. As for Liverpool, part of their added attraction this season is that in matches you are never sure what the result is going to be, though they always play very good attacking football.

With very rare exceptions, the football we have watched under Steve Bruce has been shocking. These players are better than this and have suffered under his ultra negative tactics. The only attacking plan remains, give the ball to ASM.

Sheffield United…I don’t know what they have been trying to do this season but it hasn’t been pretty. A lot of long balls up to McBurnie and very similar to Burnley in that respect. To be honest, I wasn’t sure which way round second and third bottom should be, as at times they can play football, especially Dwight McNeil.

Crystal Palace saved to an extent by a couple of flair players, West Brom actually haven’t been as bad to watch as Fat Sam’s teams normally are, playing relatively open football and conceding plenty!

Mourinho had made Tottenham pretty unwatchable considering how they were under Pochettino.

Further up the entertainers table, I think both Brighton and Southampton’s managers deserve credit for how they have set about putting an identity on their play and pretty good to watch.

Sky Sports announcement about new Kevin Keegan Entertainers documentary:

‘Newcastle: The Entertainers’, a documentary about Kevin Keegan’s infamous Toon side of the 1990s, will air on Sky Sports on Sunday.

With new interviews with David Ginola, Les Ferdinand, Andrew Cole and Sir John Hall, ‘Newcastle: The Entertainers’ retraces the journey of Keegan’s team from the bottom of the old Second Division to the top of the Premier League and reflects upon how – having been 12 points clear at the top of the table – the title eluded them.

Former Newcastle striker Keegan was named manager of the club in February 1992, starting an eventful and lively five-year spell at St James’ Park, ending in his shock resignation in January 1997.

With the likes of Alan Shearer, Ginola, Cole and Ferdinand, Keegan’s side are considered to be among the best sides never to win a trophy; here, Sky Sports’ Greg Whelan charts the rise and fall of a side that entertained a city and a nation.

Earlier on Sunday, Newcastle host Arsenal live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm, kick-off 2pm.

Watch ‘Newcastle: The Entertainers’ on Sky Sports Premier League at 9.30pm on Sunday May 2 – then available On Demand’

