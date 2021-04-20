News

Pep Guardiola speaks out against Manchester City – Backs Newcastle and other 13 PL clubs

Pep Guardiola has played a blinder on Tuesday afternoon.

The Manchester City manager carrying out his media duties ahead of playing Aston Villa on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

Not surprisingly, Pep Guardiola asked about the European Super League.

Jurgen Klopp has already spoken out against the idea, whilst the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Thomas Tuchel have bottled it, very much sitting on the fence.

Pep Guardiola though is a class act, going far further than Jurgen Klopp and stating that: ‘It is not a sport if success is guaranteed. It is not a sport if it doesn’t matter when you lose.’

The reference to the planned European Super League where 15 clubs would be there without having to qualify and couldn’t be demoted.

Pep Guardiola saying that without a relationship between effort and success and effort and reward, then this type of football ‘competition’ is not sport.

Great to hear Pep Guardiola condemning what his club bosses and the other conspirators are trying to do.

Guardiola’s comments backing up a statement (see below) released by the Premier League earlier today, where they said Newcastle United and the other 13 Premier League clubs who aren’t part of the conspiracy, had unanimously rejected this attempt at forming a rogue European Super League.

Pep Guardiola – Tuesday 20 April 2021:

“Sport is not a sport when the relation between the effort and the success, the effort and reward, does not exist, so it is not a sport.

“So it is not a sport if success is guaranteed.

“It is not a sport if it doesn’t matter when you lose.

“That is why I have said many times, I want the best competition as strong as possible, especially the Premier League.

“It is not fair when one team fight, fight, fight, arrive at the top, and then cannot qualify because the success is already guaranteed for just a few clubs.

“In this statement is what I feel.

“People say maybe four or five teams can go up and can play in this competition.

“But what happens if the last 14 or 15 don’t play a good season and [yet] every time will be there.

“So this is not a sport.”

Premier League Official Statement:

“The Premier League, alongside The FA, met with clubs today to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal.

The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition.

The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.

The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.

The Premier League would like to thank fans and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue.

The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people.’

