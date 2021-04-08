News

Opta predict where Newcastle United will finish in the final Premier League table

Only 45 days to go now until we are all able to look at the final 2020/21 Premier League table.

The final round of Premier League matches kicking off at 4pm on Sunday 23 May.

Fate of course seeing Newcastle United travel to Craven Cottage on that very final day of the season, potentially a game that will mean all or nothing for both Fulham and Steve Bruce’s team.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Thursday morning:

As you can see, if Fulham beat Wolves tomorrow (Friday) night, Scott Parker’s side go above Newcastle on goal difference, before then NUFC play at Burnley on Sunday.

An alternative and far happier scenario of course, is that if Fulham lose and Newcastle win this coming weekend, United would be six points clear of Fulham and with a game in hand. Parker’s team only then having six more games remaining to try and bridge the gap.

Over at Opta, they have a rolling football blog – ‘The Analysis’, which has now calculated where each of the 20 clubs will finish in the final Premier League table, based on all relevant stats at their disposal.

This is that Opta predicted final Premier League table for the 2020/21 season:

Man City

Man Utd

Leicester

Liverpool

Chelsea

Spurs

West Ham

Everton

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Leeds

Wolves

Crystal Palace

Southampton

Burnley

Brighton

Newcastle United

Fulham

West Brom

Sheffield United

Man City have of course already won the league and Man Utd look good bets now for second, having gone four points clear.

Maybe the biggest surprise towards the top end, is Liverpool predicted to go past Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham to go top four.

Towards the bottom of course is where our focus is, as always under Mike Ashley…

These are the more detailed Opta predictions for Newcastle United and Fulham, as well as the percentage probability of where their final Premier League table placing will be:

Newcastle United

Predicted points total – 37

Predicted finish in the table: 17th

Likelihood of 17th: 49.3%.

Likelihood of 16th: 23.8%

Likelihood of 18th: 10.7%

Fulham

Predicted points total: 32

Predicted finish in the table: 18th

Likelihood of 18th: 75.4%

Likelihood of 17th: 11.3%

Here’s hoping that Opta have got it right…

