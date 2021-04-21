News

Next 3 Newcastle United Live TV Matches now confirmed up to 7 May 2021

An announcement has been made on Wednesday regarding Newcastle United Live TV Matches.

With now details confirmed of the next three Newcastle United Live TV Matches up to 7 May 2021.

Today’s announcement seeing details revealed of the home match against Arsenal and the away game at Leicester.

This means we now have confirmation of three games starting on Saturday with the visit to Anfield, which is a 12.30pm kick-off and will be shown on BT Sport (full list and details below).

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Two of Newcastle United’s upcoming Premier League matches have been rearranged following the latest round of television selections.

The Magpies’ home game against Arsenal has moved back 23 hours to 2pm (BST) on Sunday, 2nd May, having originally been scheduled for Saturday, 1st May at 3pm.

And the away game at Leicester City has been brought forward to Friday, 7th May. Kick-off at the King Power Stadium will be at 8pm (BST).

Both matches will be shown live on Sky Sports but sadly, in accordance with the government’s current Covid-19 guidelines, they will be played behind closed doors.’

Newcastle United confirmed upcoming matches:

Saturday 24 April

Liverpool v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 2 May

Newcastle v Arsenal (2pm) Sky Sports

Friday 7 May

Leicester v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 12 May

Newcastle v Man City

Saturday 15 May

Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Sunday 23 May ***Date and time confirmed of final match but not the broadcaster

Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)

