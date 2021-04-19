Player Ratings

Newcastle v West Ham player ratings results from NUFC fans – A true perspective

The results of the Newcastle v West Ham player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Of the starting eleven, one Newcastle starter a massive distance ahead of the rest.

Allan Saint-Maximin (8.4) following on from his sub appearance at Burnley, a class (and threat) above his teammates.

Only one other starter getting 7.0 or higher (putting to bed this idea that Saturday was some great team performance overall, great result yes, but overall performance?), that was Matt Ritchie (7.2), an excellent cross for Willock’s winner and it was his corner that Fabianski bizarrely dropped for Joelinton to score from a few yards out.

When it came to the weakest link, one player stood out way above the rest.

Jonjo Shelvey (3.6) talks a good game but his workrate and (lack of) influence on the match were woeful. How he keeps his place is an absolute mystery.

Mediocre was the story for the rest of the starting eleven, some creeping above the 6.0 line whilst three were below it.

Next weakest after Shelvey was Joelinton (5.2), he scored his gift of a goal from three yards out but yet another poor anonymous display. Although he did get Dawson sent off!

Ciaran Clark (5.6) not at his best and giving away the needless penalty for the equaliser, whilst Sean Longstaff (5.7) had plenty of running and effort but little influence on the game as West Ham dictated play, even with ten men.

Five players in the 6.something range and highest rated of them was Jacob Murphy, did decent going forward again but once more suspect at the back when pressured. Not a natural defender.

Martin Dubravka (6.4) had a decent game other than perhaps could have done better with the first West Ham goal.

Miguel Almiron (6.3) put in all the workrate you could hope for but struggled to get into the game in terms of attacking moves.

Paul Dummett (6.2) another who worked hard but wasn’t great, whilst Federico Fernandez (6.0) was yet another who didn’t have a great game but kept battling away.

Special mention for Joe Willock (7.3) who only came on with nine minutes remaining but who scored a brilliant winning goal and saved Steve Bruce’s bacon after the abysmal negative second half tactics against ten men.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7pm Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 West Ham 2 – Saturday 17 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Diop OG 36, Joelinton 41, Willock 82

West Ham:

Diop 73, Lingard 80 pen, Dawson sent off 36

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 65% (70%) Newcastle 35% (30%)

Total shots were West Ham 16 (4) Newcastle 16 (11)

Shots on target were West Ham 6 (1) Newcastle 8 (6)

Corners were West Ham 8 (2) Newcastle 3 (3)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff (Willock 81), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 90+8), Saint-Maximin (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Gayle, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

