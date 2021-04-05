Player Ratings

Newcastle v Tottenham player ratings results from NUFC fans – Still to be convinced

The results of the Newcastle v Tottenham player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Certainly a more entertaining match than usual for Newcastle fans, United scoring first and last in what turned out to a pretty even game.

Neither defence looking great and both teams guilty of gifting possession on many occasions.

So what did Newcastle fans make of the individual performances from their players?

Top man was Matt Ritchie (7.3) his first Premier League start in over three months and only a seventh all season, as the left footed player has been almost totally ignored by Steve Bruce. Came back in and did well both in attack and defence, the late equaliser coming after a Ritchie cross from the left.

Only four other starters got 6.0 or better, as the Newcastle fans’ ratings not getting quite as carried away with this NUFC performance, as what we saw from some parts of the media.

Jacob Murphy (6.9) second highest as he was handed only his third PL start of 2021, did well at wing-back and caused Reguilon more problems than the Spanish defender did when getting forward.

Miguel Almiron (6.6) put in his usual high tempo workrate and was the player who did most to link up play, quite amazing that Steve Bruce named him on the bench in eight of the opening seventeen PL games this season. Also headed one off the line when Dubravka was beaten.

Joelinton (6.5) maybe deserved a more generous mark after scoring the first and then his header back across the box eventually leading to the equaliser. Once again some neat play and strong on the ball BUT could and maybe should have had a hat-trick as his finishing in the box once more let him down.

Paul Dummett (6.0) did ok up to a point, got skinned and booked when done for pace. Doing a job at the moment but interesting to see what happens with the Geordie defender after this season plays out.

As for at the very bottom of the ratings, only one player really stands out. Emil Krafth (3.6) at fault for that killer goal just after Joelinton opened the scoring, the Swede still not convincing anybody he is a Premier League level player.

The other five starters all closely grouped together with slightly below par ratings.

The best of the quintet was Sean Longstaff (5.8), I thought he did ok and kept getting in the box, one of those times playing a perfect pass for Joelinton to score the first goal.

Martin Dubravka (5.7) could maybe have taken charge a bit more on that first Kane goal but little chance saving the second. A couple of times his handling not great and saved by that Almiron clearance off the line when he failed to clear.

Jamaal Lascelles (5.5) once again wasn’t dominant at the back and showed minimal leadership, Ciaran Clark unlucky to have been dropped after being by far the better of the pair this season.

Dwight Gayle worked hard and decent movement but when his big moment came, Lloris saved both efforts. I thought it was a difficult header as Gayle was stretching for it but when the Spurs keeper could only parry it, I think the Newcastle striker should have then given Lloris no chance.

Jonjo Shelvey (5.3) playing really deep and minimal movement, passing decent at times but not getting into advanced positions to make key passes.

ASM (5.4) clearly nowhere near fully fit but great to see the determination of Joe Willock (6.8) to get on the end of that late scramble to lash the equaliser home, the midfielder having been dropped for the first time from the starting eleven.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 10.30am Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Tottenham player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2 – Sunday 4 April 2.05pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Joelinton 28, Willock 85

Tottenham:

Kane 30, 34

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 59% (58%) Newcastle 41% (42%)

Total shots were Spurs 11 (4) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Spurs 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy (Manquillo 83), Krafth (Willock 79), Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Clark, Matt Longstaff, Lewis, Hendrick, Anderson

Crowd: 00,000

