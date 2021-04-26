Player Ratings

Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings results from NUFC fans – A reality check

The results of the Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Looking at the collective match ratings from Newcastle fans below, I think a bit of a reality check to some of the over top reporting following Saturday’s very welcome, but fortunate, result.

The fact that Martin Dubravka (7.6) is by some distance man of the match, tells you everything.

Had no chance with Salah’s excellent goal but kept everything out for the remaining 90+ minutes of the match, as Liverpool created chance after chance.

Allan Saint-Maximin (7.1) was the only other player to be rated 7.0 or higher by the fans. Looked to be set for an excellent performance with some scintillating runs early in the first half. However, after a few cynical challenges (and bookings!) stopped ASM in his tracks, he did fade from the game, doing little of note in the second half.

As for the weakest links in the starting eleven, Newcastle fans have picked out three players.

Joelinton (3.5) back to his anonymous worst, contributing next to nothing in the hour he was on the pitch.

Ciaran Clark (4.6) had a rare poor game and indeed, the defence as a whole was cut open time after time. Clark also gifting what should have been a second Liverpool goal, his simple three yard pass to Dubravka going astray and the scousers somehow failing to put the ball in the net.

Miguel Almiron (4.9) had all of his usual energy and workrate but achieved pretty much nothing in his time on the pitch.

Another five Newcastle players picked up lowly 5.something ratings from the fans.

Fernandez (5.3) and Dummett (5.6) finding it tough as the Liverpool frontline ran rings around them a lot of the time, Newcastle very fortunate that the home team’s finishing was so abysmal on the day, as well as Dubravka’s saving contribution of course.

Sean Longstaff (5.2) should have done better when sent clear of the Liverpool defence early on in the match, the keeper saving his effort comfortably. Jonjo Shelvey (5.6) once again rarely breaking into a jog, his passing ok at times, but lack of mobility makes it so easy for the opposition to dominate the middle of the pitch.

Matt Ritchie (5.9) received the fourth highest rating of the starting eleven, did relatively ok and worked hard.

On the other side of the pitch, Jacob Murphy (6.4) putting in another decent display and interesting to see if he keeps his place for the rest of the season.

Also interesting to look at the sub ratings, with all three of them contributing.

Joe Willock (6.7) of course getting that key goal, whilst Callum Wilson (6.2) did the same, only to be cruelly denied by the dodgy rules of today.

He wasn’t on the pitch long but Dwight Gayle (5.1) entitled to feel he deserved a higher rating, an excellent header to set up Willock for the goal.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8am Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 24 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 90+5

Liverpool:

Salah 3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 69% (71%) Newcastle 31% (29%)

Total shots were Liverpool 22 (12) Newcastle 7 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Liverpool 6 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark (Willock 64), Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Gayle 85), Joelinton (Wilson 60), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo, Hendrick, Carroll

Crowd: 00,000

