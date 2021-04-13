Player Ratings

Newcastle v Burnley player ratings results from NUFC fans – They say it all

The results of the Newcastle v Burnley player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Of the starting eleven, one Newcastle starter way ahead of the rest.

Martin Dubravka (7.8) keeping Newcastle United in the match with a series of excellent saves.

However, no surprises that playing only the final 33 minutes, it is Allan Saint-Maximin (8.8) who was man of the match. Winning the match in only seven minutes after coming on, setting up Jacob Murphy for the equaliser and then ASM scoring the winner himself.

ASM’s contribution on a whole different level to the rubbish we had otherwise seen from Newcastle, as they fell behind and looked set to lose by more.

The only other Newcastle player to get 7.0 or better from the fans, was Jacob Murphy (7.2). An excellent strike for the equaliser and generally decent going forward BUT in that right wing-back position he really struggles defensively in my opinion. Murphy struggling on this occasion against Dwight McNeil in particular.

Four Newcastle starters seen as weaker than the rest, two of them really low marks.

Joelinton (3.5) the very lowest, a totally anonymous performance from Steve Bruce’s record £40m NUFC signing and no surprise he was dragged off on 57 minutes.

Dwight Gayle (4.6) next lowest and maybe a bit harsh, his movement was decent and had one effort disallowed for offside and then the Burnley keeper produced the save of the match to deny Gayle, in the incident which led to then the ball bouncing head height and Sean Longstaff denied what looked a clear penalty due to Tarkowski’s six foot high boot.

Jonjo Shelvey (5.4) yet again looking to stroll through a match and not giving his all, a lot of Newcastle fans wondering why Willock can’t get a game ahead of him.

Ciaran Clark (5.8) with not the best of games on his return, a really poor effort as he allowed the cross to come from the left for Burnley’s goal.

The other five starters getting average to below par 6.something ratings from Newcastle fans.

Federico Fernandez (6.5) not doing too bad overall, although he also failed to cut out that cross for the opening goal, whilst Matt Ritchie (6.5) once again put in another committed display.

Sean Longstaff (6.3) didn’t do too bad I thought and for sure was far better and more committed than midfield partner Shelvey, unlucky not to win that penalty, when putting his head in where it hurts.

Almiron (6.2) struggled with so little help from others until ASM arrived on the pitch, whilst Paul Dummett (6.1) wasn’t so solid at the back.

Callum Wilson (5.7) barely touched the ball from what I remember, whilst 2.5 maybe a little harsh on Jeff Hendrick as he didn’t touch the ball in the seconds he was on the pitch when subbed on with less than a minute to go.

To sum up, a great result but not a great performance, with the big exception of supersub Allan Saint-Maximim and Dubravka having kept United in the game until his arrival on the pitch.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8.30am Tuesday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 11 April 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 59, Saint-Maximin 64

Burnley:

Vydra 18

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 57% (49%) Newcastle 43% (51%)

Total shots were Burnley 24 (11) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Burnley 13 (1) Newcastle 3 (4)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Hendrick 90+3), Gayle (Wilson 57), Joelinton (Saint-Maximin 57)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Willock, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo

Crowd: 00,000

