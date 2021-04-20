News

Newcastle United takeover consortium member applauds Everton statement on Super League plan

The Newcastle United takeover has finally taken a back seat in the thoughts of fans, for the moment anyway.

Instead of just being worried about our club being rescued from this never ending Mike Ashley nightmare.

We can instead be concerned about the whole of football as we know it, being flushed down the pan permanently.

The European Super League has followed the law of unintended consequences.

The owners of the 12 clubs involved, managing to somehow unite pretty much every other person who is bothered in any way about football, in opposition to both them as owners and to their plan.

Loads of people and organisations have stepped up to the plate already, whether it is Alan Shearer, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher…right through to Aleksander Ceferin the President of UEFA.

Everton have now released an excellent statement (see below) condemning the shameful actions of those behind the European Super League, a bit too much to hope that Mike Ashley and NUFC will follow…

However, nice to see somebody who is involved in the attempted Newcastle United takeover backing the Everton line.

Using his Twitter account, Mehrdad Ghodoussi (husband of Amanda Staveley) declaring:

“Great statement by the board of Everton.

“Owners should never forget they are simply custodians.”

Everton official statement:

‘Everton is saddened and disappointed to see proposals of a breakaway league pushed forward by six clubs.

Six clubs acting entirely in their own interests.

Six clubs tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game.

Six clubs choosing to disrespect every other club with whom they sit around the Premier League table.

Six clubs taking for granted and even betraying the majority of football supporters across our country and beyond.

At this time of national and international crisis – and a defining period for our game – clubs should be working together collaboratively with the ideals of our game and its supporters uppermost.

Instead, these clubs have been secretly conspiring to break away from a football pyramid that has served them so well.

And in that Pyramid Everton salutes EVERY club, be it Leicester City, Accrington Stanley, Gillingham, Lincoln City, Morecambe, Southend United, Notts County and the rest who have, with their very being, enriched the lives of their supporters throughout the game’s history. And vice versa.

The self-proclaimed Super Six appear intent on disenfranchising supporters across the game – including their own – by putting the very structure that underpins the game we love under threat.

The backlash is understandable and deserved – and has to be listened to.

This preposterous arrogance is not wanted anywhere in football outside of the clubs that have drafted this plan.

On behalf of everyone associated with Everton, we respectfully ask that the proposals are immediately withdrawn and that the private meetings and subversive practises that have brought our beautiful game to possibly its lowest ever position in terms of trust end now.

Finally we would ask the owners, chairmen, and Board members of the six clubs to remember the privileged position they hold – not only as custodians of their clubs but also custodians of the game. The responsibility they carry should be taken seriously.

We urge them all to consider what they wish their legacy to be.

Everton FC Board of Directors’

