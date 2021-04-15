Opinion

Newcastle United season ticket decision upcoming

After Sunday’s superb win at Burnley, following on from Fulham’s defeat (and also the smaller matter of our neighbours down the road losing twice in four days), I have noticed a sense of relief amongst my mates and other Toon acquaintances.

We are certainly not out of the woods yet but Allan Saint Maximin”s divine intervention at Turf Moor has seemingly whetted the appetites of some.

The appetite to turn up to watch Premier League football in the flesh next season….regardless of who owns the club and who is the manager.

After 14 years of utter dross and spiteful ineptitude from the current owner of Newcastle United, I would like to think that a fair percentage of the fanbase have now realised where misguided loyalty has got us.

Over the last few days I have carefully listened to debates about Newcastle United season ticket renewals.

Not once have I heard anyone mention the shambolic way Newcastle United season ticket direct debits etc were handled from the beginning of the pandemic last year, or the disgraceful way Mike Ashley took advantage of the furlough scheme.

I made my mind up long ago that I wouldn’t allow my love for Newcastle United to outweigh and overcome my self-respect and moral obligations to past and future generations of fans.

That is a personal choice, as is someone else deciding to Carry on Regardless.

Yesterday, whilst shopping at my local Co-op, the piped in 1980s soundtrack played “Sheep” by the Housemartins.

For those oblivious to the track, some of the lyrics are – “When you see a crowd, I see a flock……Sheep – we’re off again!”

I couldn’t help but smile to myself at the irony.

