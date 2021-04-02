News

Newcastle United confirm Dwight Gayle contract story

On Monday morning (29 March 2021) it was reported that Dwight Gayle has been offered a new three year contract by Mike Ashley.

The story coming from The Athletic, who said that the 31 year old had been offered the new deal on ‘reduced terms’ compared to his current deal.

Still, not bad if indeed Dwight Gayle has got another three years, seen as he will be just four months short of turning 35 when a three year deal would end (30 June 2024).

The Athletic stated (see below) that not only had Dwight Gayle been offered this three year extension, he had already signed it off as well.

Now on Friday morning, Newcastle United have confirmed this Dwight Gayle contract story.

Carrying out his media duties ahead of the Tottenham game, Steve Bruce was asked about the Gayle report.

The Newcastle United Head Coach confirming that he understands Dwight Gayle had indeed been discussing a new contract with the club and that he (Steve Bruce) thinks it has all pretty much been agreed, if not completely, with it just needing to be officially confirmed.

Interesting to see the exact words Steve Bruce used to BBC Newcastle, as it makes it sound like he has had very little (if anything!) to do with this new contract offer decision…:

“I think he [Dwight Gayle] is talking to the club and it [the new contract’ is almost there, I believe. Good news for him.”

Dwight Gayle relies a lot on pace and will turn 32 in October, plus he’s had more than his fair share of injury problems.

To make it all the more strange, Steve Bruce is insisting still that he will never resign and so unless Mike Ashley sacks Bruce and pays him his £4m pay-off, Bruce will still be here for the final year of his own three year deal next season.

Steve Bruce has refused to give Dwight Gayle any kind of a proper chance these past two years despite the striker scoring five goals under Bruce in just 12 PL starts and a fair few sub appearances. On 45 occasions Steve Bruce has named Gayle in his Premier League matchday 18 man squad but 33 of those the striker has been on the bench.

This follows on from new deals given previously to the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie, players not good enough to be Premier League starters these days. Newcastle United under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, seemingly building an ageing ever slower team for the Championship…

Since joining Newcastle United five years ago, Dwight Gayle has scored 11 goals in 66 Premier League appearances.

In that same time period, Dwight Gayle has scored 47 goals in 72 Championship appearances.

Callum Wilson didn’t come to play Championship football at Newcastle, he turns 30 next birthday (February 2022) and will surely want to be playing PL football next season, whilst I have no doubt that as one of NUFC’s most valuable players, if NUFC are relegated then Mike Ashley will be more than happy to sell to get funds in and one of the biggest earners off the wage bill.

We are then left looking at the likes of Joelinton and Andy Carroll, who these past two seasons under Steve Bruce, have scored a worse than useless combined four Premier League goals in a combined 96 PL appearances.

David Ornstein writing for The Athletic – Monday 29 March 2021:

‘Uncertainty swirls around Newcastle United at the moment, with Steve Bruce’s side just two points above the Premier League’s relegation zone with nine matches to play.

But striker Dwight Gayle has committed his future to the club by signing a new three-year contract on reduced terms.

The 31-year-old’s deal was due to expire on June 30 but he has agreed an extension that will keep him at St James’ Park until the summer of 2024.’

