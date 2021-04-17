Opinion

Newcastle 3 West Ham 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings after Newcastle 3 West Ham 2…

Two teams seemingly playing to lose, spent large chunks of Saturday afternoon trying to surrender this game to their opponents.

West Ham donated us two ridiculous goals and a preposterous red card in the first half.

Newcastle spent half time discussing how best to repay the away team’s generosity. Their solution was do don flip-flops and have a rest in the sun for the next 35 minutes.

Having nursed West Ham back to parity, the away side looked the only one likely to win. But they decided it was their turn to have a nap, Newcastle decided to wake up and scored a winner without too much in the way of intervention from the opposition.

Newcastle just about deserved the three points but could have made it a much easier afternoon.

However, we can’t overlook what it means: we are on 35 points, we drove a dagger through Fulham and West Brom hearts, our best attackers are back, and we should avoid relegation. Don’t quote me though…

Martin Dubravka – 6

Could have done better for the first West Ham goal but good otherwise.

Didn’t have the toughest afternoon.

Jacob Murphy – 6

Another good game from Murphy.

His defending has improved and he’s bold with the ball.

Thwarted by a goal-line clearance when he thought he’d scored.

Federico Fernandez – 6

Poor defending for West Ham’s first goal, but that was his only mistake

Ciaran Clark – 6

Another defender who made one mistake – an inexplicable hand ball for the West Ham penalty.

Forgiven because we won.

Paul Dummett – 7

We’ve taken seven points from our last three games and I can’t help thinking that Dummett has been one of the reasons for that.

Does the basics well and is committed to the cause.

Matt Ritchie – 6

He’s very much not a defender, although he stuck to the task first half.

Was a bit ragged in the second half but delivered a peach of a cross for our winner.

Jonjo Shelvey – 4

Steve Bruce said this week that when Shelvey plays well, the team plays well.

That would explain a lot of what I’ve seen this season.

Another game when he was off the pace for much of the ninety minutes and I can’t recall a telling intervention.

Sean Longstaff – 6

Encapsulated Newcastle’s performance.

An industrious, diligent and positive first-half performance.

Disappeared in the second. Subbed for the matchwinner.

Miguel Almirón – 5

We all love Miggy, but this was one of those games where he ran around for the full game but didn’t have much of an effect on it. Never threatened

Allan Saint-Maximin – 9

Superb.

Full of running, always direct, terrified the West Ham defence, and was probably the main reason we won the game.

Ran out of steam after an hour and was rightly subbed but a cracking display.

Joelinton – 5

A lot of people don’t think Joe is very good.

Craig Dawson thinks otherwise.

Clattered him twice for two yellow cards and that helped us win the first half.

To give Joe credit, he reacted sharply for his goal, but was another whose second-half was a shadow of his first.

SUBS

Callum Wilson – 5

Didn’t do much after his introduction other than protect the ball but it’s good to have him back.

If we need three more points before the end of the season, he’s the man to get them.

Joe Willock – 6

I don’t mind giving Steve Bruce some credit for replacing a fading Longstaff with the energetic Willock.

I doubt he told him to get his head on the end of any crosses, but he flipping well did, and scored a great goal.

Had SJP been full of fans it would have lifted the roof off the place. Well played lad.

Andy Carroll – N/A (Not on for long enough to judge)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 West Ham 2 – Saturday 17 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Diop OG 36, Joelinton 41, Willock 82

West Ham:

Diop 73, Lingard 80 pen, Dawson sent off 36

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 65% (70%) Newcastle 35% (30%)

Total shots were West Ham 16 (4) Newcastle 16 (11)

Shots on target were West Ham 6 (1) Newcastle 8 (6)

Corners were West Ham 8 (2) Newcastle 3 (3)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff (Willock 81), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 90+8), Saint-Maximin (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Gayle, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

