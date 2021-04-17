Opinion

Newcastle 3 West Ham 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s eventful win

Newcastle 3 West Ham 2 – Saturday 17 April 12.30pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Plenty of incidents as West Ham gifted Newcastle a 2-0 lead and a man advantage BUT Steve Bruce doing his best to still throw the game with ultra negativity.

Jamie Smith:

“Spending a nice day exploring the reopened beer gardens with Mrs S, despite expecting NUFC to spoil it all.

“At half time I was buzzing, having squinted at our 2-0 lead v ten men on the outdoor screens of the three mile.

“However, an almost full half of Bruceball saw it almost disappear as the infamous rearguard action invited the Hammers to level.

“Luckily Bruce finally picked his Willock and it’s a happy afternoon in the sun, although 8 minutes of injury time left me on the wrong end of a fair amount of whingeing that we might lose our next booking.

“Cheers to safety, we’re sorted after today.”

Brian Standen:

“You can’t make it up, excellent first half and until the penalty awful second half

“Great entertainment for the neutrals but heart troubling for us.

“Good performances I suppose but littered with errors as well

“Great result though and should be job done.”

Billy Miller:

“Figurative and literal own goals from West Ham gave us the initiative.

“Joelinton confirmed his best scoring Premier League season with a rocket from 2 yards.

“Only Newcastle could contrive to almost throw away a 2 goal, 1 man advantage in the second half.

“We owe 4 points to Joe Willock across the last pair of home games.

“How does he not start over Jonjo Shelvey?

“We must be safe now, especially if Fulham lose again tomorrow.

“This gives me the moral dilemma of whether I want to see Newcastle win more games or plummet to a 17th placed finish, to keep the pro-Bruce pundits quiet and potentially encourage the removal of the man himself.

“Another year of this cannot be an option.”

Steve Hickey:

“Phew, best described by one of my favourite Queen tracks – Sheer Heart Attack.

“What a difference a week makes! Happy, happy, happy.”

Dave Punton:

“A great result in the end but letting a two goal lead slip against ten men was criminal.

“Willock the hero, coming off the bench to spare blushes after some pretty awful game management.

“Another game of contrasting halves.

“In the first we were slick. After the break it was a struggle.

“West Ham are bang in form though, so that’s a great outcome in the end, and we now have clear blue water in the relegation battle.”

Ben Cooper:

“Newcastle all but confirmed their place in next season’s Premier League with a nail-biting 3-2 win in an entertaining game at SJP.

“A dreadful thirty seconds for the Hammers in the first half saw Dawson correctly sent off and Diop score an own goal in the same move, followed a few minutes later by Fabianski dropping the ball at JL’s feet two yards out and the Brazilian making it 2-0.

“The second half was completely different.

“United sat back and snoozed their way to a 2-0 win until the contagious awful defending spread and a dozing Fernandez allowed Diop to head goalwards, Dubravka making a mess of the save to see the ball go into the net.

“Then Ciaran Clark stupidly handled the ball in the area while trying to clear in an aerial duel and Lingard made it 2-2 from the spot after a long and tedious break as we watched what we knew was going to be given as a penalty deliberated over for a few minutes. Joe Willock scored a headed winner a few minutes later and just after he had come on as a sub and United had the points.

“Entertainment in abundance, quality less so but it was a good game, a decent performance and a great result. NUFC may have enough points now for eyes to turn to the middle east, another win will make it certain.

“Howay The Lads.”

GToon:

“I want my club to be sold to the PIF.

“That won’t happen if we get relegated so today’s result is just what we needed.

“We had a bit of luck with our goals but then had no luck with VAR.

“I’ve watched that a load of times and I’m sure it hits Clark’s head.

“Anyway we got through in the end despite VAR, despite the injury time and despite the master tactician in our dugout.

“I just want this season to end, Bruce to go and Ashley to sell up.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“So disappointing to throw that away but thank god Joe saved the day again.

“I am angry at them for even making it close but points regardless of the manner are important now.

“I don’t Fulham can get beyond 35 points (even if they beat us final day) meaning one more point sees us safe in my eyes.

“Let’s hope so.”

Paul Patterson:

“How not to game manage a game of football.

“I don’t care if it’s Bruce or Jones.

“That was an absolute shambles of a second half against 10 men.

“Only 35% possession against 10 men and throwing away a two goal lead?

“The amounts of luck keeping S****s D****t FC in the league are astronomical.”

Nat Seaton:

“At half time I was thinking even we can’t mess this up…well we very nearly did !!

“Tactics from the start of the second half left a hell of a lot to be desired.

“Another massive three points and surely now we can think we’ll be playing Premier League football again next season…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Diop OG 36, Joelinton 41, Willock 82

West Ham:

Diop 73, Lingard 80, Dawson sent off 36

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 65% (70%) Newcastle 35% (30%)

Total shots were West Ham 16 (4) Newcastle 16 (11)

Shots on target were West Ham 6 (1) Newcastle 8 (6)

Corners were West Ham 8 (2) Newcastle 3 (3)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff (Willock 81), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 90+8), Saint-Maximin (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Gayle, Krafth, Lewis, Manquillo, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

