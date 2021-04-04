Opinion

Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s draw

Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2 – Sunday 4 April 2.05pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle taking the lead through Joelinton but ending up grabbing a draw only through a late equaliser from Joe Willock five minutes from the end.

Brian Standen:

“Deserved point and good performances and I include Joelinton in that!

“Should have been 2 up before Spurs caught us cold just after we did score.

“Is a point enough?

“Really hard fixtures coming up, so who knows.

“Disappointing thing is if we had played against Brighton with same attitude and application we would have been fine.”

Billy Miller:

“For all that we looked so much better in our selections and our performance today, one player that shouldn’t have been anywhere near the pitch was the one to cost us.

“Krafth was completely to blame for letting them back into the game.

“We were on top and had taken the lead.

“Who knows what would have happened if we could have kept that lead for more than a minute.

“As it happens, another player I wouldn’t have picked, had an excellent game.

“My girlfriend is Brazilian and we made the most of lockdown restrictions easing by joining her friends (also Brazilian) for lunch in their garden.

“I had bemoaned Joelinton’s inclusion in the starting line-up (they’d never heard of him) but credit where it was due today.

“Yes he wasted a couple of huge chances but he also scored the first, played a huge part in the second and his general play was positive.

“Ritchie and Murphy were superb at wing-back.

“More performances like this and we’ve got a chance.

“All eyes turn to Villa Park.”

Steve Hickey:

“A decent point and a one that I didn’t expect.

“They played a lot better and never gave up, an improvement on previous performances.

“I think 3 centre backs is the way forward, it’s what these players are used to and could be fitting at Burnley.

“We could still end up in the relegation zone tonight but credit where it is due.

“Beware Fulham, our star players are close to fitness!”

Dave Punton:

“Fine lines in football!

“At 1-2 that was a disastrous, gone in 30 seconds defeat, but the leveller from Willock makes it a decent point against a dangerous Spurs side, with Harry Kane in particular a real threat. (Was Kane’s second goal a whisker offside?)

“Despite another slightly baffling team selection the players stuck at it today.

“We need one of that, but we will need to win a few games to stay up, and doing exactly that remains the worry under this manager.

“All eyes on Villa Park now.

“A Fulham win would still see us drop into the bottom three.

“The joys of Mike Ashley’s NUFC know no bounds.”

Ben Cooper:

“An entertaining and eventful game finished even as Joe Willock equalised late on for nufc.

“It could have been better had JL scored more than one of the three sitters he had.

“Could have been worse if Kane had got his hat-trick after 84 minutes, hitting the post instead.

“Overall both teams can be happy with their efforts, even if the result does neither team much good.

“Good to see a change in formation and tactics leading to an improved performance as well.

“Everything was better than it has been today, except the four minutes when Spurs scored twice which ultimately cost nufc a win.”

Jamie Smith:

“I’ve stopped watching this sort of thing as it ruins my weekends, but my limited interact with the match suggests a decent performance and result, encouraging with potentially Wilson and ASM back in the starting line up next week.

“Games at the minute are like cricket matches, where you might feel you’ve done alright in your innings but don’t know for sure until the opposition have batted.

“It’s a bit up in the sky until Fulham have played, it feels a world of difference between 3 points clear with a game in hand and in the actual bottom 3.”

Paul Patterson:

“A good point and deserved.

“However, it all comes about through luck rather than by design.

“Slapdash and slipshod doesn’t begin to cover it.

“Good effort from the majority of the players though…”

Nat Seaton:

“Better than Brighton but… still not good enough to get a win.

“It could prove to be a very important point and you have to say it was well deserved.

“Burnley match is vital when you look at the game coming after that, hopefully ASM will be fit to start.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Joelinton 28, Willock 85

Tottenham:

Kane 30, 34

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 59% (58%) Newcastle 41% (42%)

Total shots were Spurs 11 (4) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Spurs 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy (Manquillo 83), Krafth (Willock 79), Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Clark, Matt Longstaff, Lewis, Hendrick, Anderson

