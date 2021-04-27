News

New Kevin Keegan Newcastle United Entertainers documentary to be aired

A new documentary covering the Newcastle United Entertainers era under Kevin Keegan has been announced.

Sky Sports revealing that it will be shown on their Sky Sports Premier League channel at 9.30pm this coming Sunday (2 May 2021) and then will be available On Demand.

The documentary will feature new interviews with David Ginola, Les Ferdinand, Andy Cole and Sir John Hall.

However, no mention of any new interview with Kevin Keegan, which is a little surprising. You would assume that Sky Sports approached KK for one, so it would appear he knocked them back.

I’m sure it will be very good and with the match footage and the people they are interviewing, difficult to go wrong.

However, I find a couple of the references that Sky Sports make, to be rather strange.

In their launch text (see below) they refer to that team(s) as ‘Kevin Keegan’s infamous Toon side of the 1990s’…

Looking at the dictionary definition of ‘infamous’, it refers to something ‘well known for some bad quality or deed’ or something ‘wicked, abominable’, I think ‘FAMOUS’ would have been a better word to use.

Again, not being picky, but Sky Sports also refer to how the documentary ‘charts the rise and fall of a side’ under Kevin Keegan.

There was no fall under Kevin Keegan.

Keegan took over at Newcastle United in February 1992 with the club staring relegation to the third tier in the face, KK saved NUFC from relegation and then next season absolutely smashed the second tier and went up as champions.

There then followed brilliant times in the Premier League, finishing third, sixth and second, before Kevin Keegan left over halfway through the 1996/97 season when Newcastle finished second again.

To sum up the lack of a ‘fall’, Keegan’s last two games in charge were a 7-1 win over Spurs and 3-0 against Leeds.

Yes, Newcastle United did miss out on winning a trophy under Kevin Keegan but in that 1995/96 season it was a case of KK and NUFC almost winning the Premier League, not a case of losing it.

Yes it was devastating not to win the league after such a meteoric rise and brilliant football but Man Utd finished the season so well, the final 15 games they won 13 drew one and lost only one.

Kevin Keegan and his team were a beautiful triumph of brilliant football and winning so many matches, don’t let anybody tell you different!

Sky Sports announcement about new Kevin Keegan Entertainers documentary:

‘Newcastle: The Entertainers’, a documentary about Kevin Keegan’s infamous Toon side of the 1990s, will air on Sky Sports on Sunday.

With new interviews with David Ginola, Les Ferdinand, Andrew Cole and Sir John Hall, ‘Newcastle: The Entertainers’ retraces the journey of Keegan’s team from the bottom of the old Second Division to the top of the Premier League and reflects upon how – having been 12 points clear at the top of the table – the title eluded them.

Former Newcastle striker Keegan was named manager of the club in February 1992, starting an eventful and lively five-year spell at St James’ Park, ending in his shock resignation in January 1997.

With the likes of Alan Shearer, Ginola, Cole and Ferdinand, Keegan’s side are considered to be among the best sides never to win a trophy; here, Sky Sports’ Greg Whelan charts the rise and fall of a side that entertained a city and a nation.

Earlier on Sunday, Newcastle host Arsenal live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm, kick-off 2pm.

Watch ‘Newcastle: The Entertainers’ on Sky Sports Premier League at 9.30pm on Sunday May 2 – then available On Demand’

