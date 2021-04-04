News

Mitrovic dumps Newcastle in relegation zone only for Trezeguet to pull them back out

On 61 minutes, Aleksandar Mitrovic dumped Newcastle United into the relegation zone.

Fulham had been the better team in the first hour and a shocking backpass mistake from Tyrone Mings gifted the ball to the former NUFC striker.

Mitrovic taking the ball around Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and giving Fulham a deserved lead.

Unbeaten in their last eight Premier League away matches, it was no more than Scott Parker’s team deserved.

A win for Fulham would take them ahead of Newcastle United on goal difference, after Steve Bruce and his team had made it two wins from twenty one games earlier in the afternoon when drawing 2-2 with Spurs (stats below) thanks to a late Willock equaliser.

Mitrovic hadn’t scored a Premier League goal for seven months after scoring twice in his first start of the season against Leeds back in September. Scott Parker giving Mitro only his third PL start since before Xmas, at least in part on the back of five goals in three games for Serbia this past fortnight.

Newcastle United however only remained in the bottom three for 17 minutes as Trezeguet levelled for Villa on 78 minutes and then put the home side 2-1 in the lead only three minutes later. Watkins making sure for Aston Villa (and Newcastle United!) with a third goal on 87 minutes for the home team.

A crushing (and fatal, hopefully) blow for Fulham’s chances, having breathed in the fresh air of survival for those all too brief 17 minutes.

Very difficult to come back from this you would think.

This is how the Premier League table now looks after Newcastle and Fulham’s matches, before Brighton play away at Man Utd at 7.30pm tonight.

Fulham have another chance to climb above Newcastle United when playing at home to Wolves on Friday, if Scott Parker’s team can bounce back and get a win in five days time, it would then pile all the pressure back on Steve Bruce and his Newcastle team to get something at Burnley next Sunday.

You can’t help but think there are further twists to come in this relegation fight but today was certainly a decent one for Newcastle, which could have been a huge one if getting all three points against Tottenham.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Tottenham 2 – Sunday 4 April 2.05pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Joelinton 28, Willock 85

Tottenham:

Kane 30, 34

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 59% (58%) Newcastle 41% (42%)

Total shots were Spurs 11 (4) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Spurs 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Murphy (Manquillo 83), Krafth (Willock 79), Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Saint-Maximin 71), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Clark, Matt Longstaff, Lewis, Hendrick, Anderson

Crowd: 00,000

