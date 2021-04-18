News

Mikel Arteta talks on Sunday about Joe Willock situation at Newcastle United

Only Callum Wilson (10) and Miguel Almiron (4) have scored more Premier League goals for Newcastle United this season than Joe Willock.

On loan from Arsenal for the second half of the season, Joe Willock has scored three PL goals in 612 minutes (seven starts and two sub appearances).

Yet crazily, Willock can’t currently get a place in the starting eleven at Newcastle United.

Steve Bruce determined to stick with his favourite, Jonjo Shelvey, one Premier League goal these past 16 months.

In his limited 612 minutes on the pitch, the Arsenal loan signing’s goals have helped Newcastle get seven points with wins over West Ham and Southampton, as well as a 2-2 draw with Tottenham. Newcastle United currently only eight points above the relegation zone.

When Arsenal agreed for Joe Willock to come to Newcastle United on loan, I don’t think the idea was for him to be named on the bench, as has been the case these past three Premier League matches.

On Sunday though, Mikel Arteta was happy to accentuate the positives of what has happened with Joe Willock so far at St James Park.

Mikel Arteta press conference after drawing 1-1 with Fulham, asked about Joe Willock:

“I’m really happy with Joe because he scored a massive goal [against West Ham] for their club [Newcastle United].

“So when he produces big moments like that, for a young talent like him it’s very satisfying.

“Joe can do it.

“He has got the ability and the desire and now he needs more consistency in terms of minutes and performances.

“That’s great for his development and that’s why we believed it [the loan to Newcastle] was the right option.”

Whatever Joe Willock does at Newcastle United these next five weeks, it looks all but certain he will be sold in the summer by Arsenal.

Showing he can score goals at this level, plenty of Premier League clubs will be interested.

Whether that will include Newcastle United remains to be seen, with NUFC fans concerned that whilst other PL clubs will be making realistic offers to buy the goalscoring midfielder, Mike Ashley’s ambitions will only go so far as trying to arrange another cheap and cheerful loan which will be laughed at by the Gunners.

