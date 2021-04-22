News

Michael Owen calls Liverpool v Newcastle United

Michael Owen has been talking about the club he experienced most success with in terms of trophies AND the club he banked the most money from.

It was FA Cup, League Cup (twice), UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Charity Shield with Liverpool.

Compared to £110,000 a week for four years at Newcastle United.

I wonder which part of his career that Michael Owen looks back on most fondly…?

Fact of the day surely is that Michael Owen’s very final Premier League appearance for Liverpool was against Newcastle. The 15 May 2004 saw Owen earn the scousers a 1-1 draw at Anfield, cancelling out a Shola Ameobi goal.

That season Liverpool and Michael Owen deprived Sir Bobby Robson of a third top four finish in a row, the scousers fourth and Newcastle ‘only’ fifth.

Having scored plenty of goals against Newcastle, it was a different story when Michael Owen arrived at St James Park in 2005, not scoring a single goal against Liverpool in his four years.

Talking about Saturday’s upcoming match at Anfield, Michael Owen predicts double disappointment for Steve Bruce and his NUFC team, all three points to Liverpool and Newcastle failing even to score in a 2-0 victory for the home side.

You could hardly say that wasn’t par for the course, as in the Premier League era Newcastle United won on their first visit to Anfield with goals from Rob Lee and Andy Cole, but since then it has been the very worst away record for NUFC than against any other team.

Newcastle United at Anfield in Premier League games reads: Played 25 Won 1 Drawn 4 Lost 20 Goals For 19 Goals Against 61.

Having scored eight goals in their first four Premier League visits to Anfield, Newcastle have only 11 in the last 21 PL trips to the red half of Merseyside.

As Michael Owen points out, whilst Newcastle have managed to win their last two Premier League games, their timing may just be a little late in visiting Anfield.

Before beating Aston Villa 2-1 on the 10 April at Anfield, Liverpool had very very bizarrely lost six PL games in a row at home and scored only one goal.

It is quite unbelievable, especially when you compare that to picking up 97 points and scoring 89 goals in the 2018/19 PL season, then in 2019/20 it was 99 points and 85 goals.

These recent six home defeats in a row included losses to Fulham, Brighton and Burnley, all three without Liverpool scoring a goal.

To have any chance at all of qualifying for the Champions League, seventh place Liverpool have to beat Newcastle on Saturday.

On Monday night, Liverpool outplayed Leeds in the first half and went in 1-0 up, only for the home side to get stronger as the game went on and score a 87th minute equaliser. Before that though, Jurgen Klopp’s team had won three PL games in a row against Wolves, Arsenal and Villa, scoring six and only conceding one, looking a bit more like the team that only lost four of seventy six PL matches in the previous two seasons.

You have to go back to January 2009 for the last time Steve Bruce managed a team to three Premier League wins in a row, I can’t see him breaking that horrendous and embarrassing record on Saturday, BUT if Bruce allows his team to get on the front foot and score a goal (or two), I think Newcastle could maybe come away with a point.

A draw is no good to Liverpool in their position so expect them to go all out for the win and hopefully help make it an open game.

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor:

“Despite an early exit from the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool have picked up in recent weeks.

“They will have been disappointed to have only taken a point against Leeds in their last match, however, overall, the Reds’ performances have been a lot better than they were at the start of the year.

“Newcastle have done well to get themselves in a good position at the bottom end of the table, losing only once in their last seven matches.

“That’s good form in anyone’s book although I do feel, at Anfield, the Geordies may come up just short against Liverpool side that are chasing a top four finish.”

“Predictions: Liverpool to win to nil / Liverpool v Newcastle United 2-0.”

