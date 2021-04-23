News

Merseyside Police release official warning statement ahead of Liverpool v Newcastle United

It is Liverpool v Newcastle on Saturday, with a 12.30pm kick-off at Anfield.

The home side needing a win if they are to retain any realistic chance of Champions League football next season.

Whilst the away team would dismiss any remaining doubts of safety if picking up their first Premier League win at Anfield since 1994.

Fair to say though, that in advance of this Liverpool v Newcastle match, the main topic of discussion hasn’t been the football on the pitch.

Instead, we are seeing the issues thrown up by the attempt to form a breakaway European Super League, still very much at the forefront of the pre-match debate.

Liverpool one of the clubs at the heart of the group that was pushing for the Super League to become reality, in a shameful attempt to grab total power and even more money, plus no need anymore for the scousers and others to qualify for European competition.

Whilst all decent ‘neutral’ fans were outraged by what the clubs were attempting, the supporters of those six Premier League clubs involved, were arguably even more upset.

Tuesday night saw a Chelsea fans protest delay the game against Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Whilst Man Utd fans turned up at their club’s training ground on Thursday, delaying the start of the training by blocking the two entrances.

Now Merseyside Police have released an official statement ahead of the Liverpool v Newcastle match, to hopefully stop in its tracks any form of significant protesting / demonstration at Anfield tomorrow.

Despite pleas not to do it, many Liverpool fans broke virus restrictions last year when taking to the streets to celebrate the club winning the Premier League title last year.

Whilst more recently, Liverpool fans turned up outside Anfield before the Real Madrid Champions League match and a window of the Real Madrid team coach was smashed.

Now the Merseyside Police are pleading with Liverpool fans not to break virus restrictions on Saturday…

Merseyside Police Official Statement – Friday 23 April 2021:

“Merseyside Police is working with Liverpool FC and urging fans to continue to follow the latest Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Saturday’s game against Newcastle (24 April).

“The game kicks off at Anfield behind closed doors at 12.30pm and we are encouraging fans to act responsibly and in line with the latest guidance, to prevent a rise in cases of Covid-19 across the region.”

“The match will be televised, and with hospitality venues with outdoor seating open again, I would encourage anyone thinking of watching the game at these venues to plan ahead.

“Pubs and bars are still limiting capacity to comply with Coronavirus guidelines, and table service is required, with many venues requiring a booking beforehand. Social distancing rules must still be observed and the ‘Rule of Six’ still applies, meaning meetings outdoors can take place between up to six people, or people from two households.

“It is vital that the guidelines are followed so that we can continue to progress through the current roadmap. We are able to enjoy meeting friends and family outdoors because the vast majority of our communities have shown such patience and commitment during a challenging year. We hope fans will soon be able to return to live sporting events safely, but until then, please enjoy the game responsibly and without breaching any restrictions.

“An appropriate policing operation has been put in place ahead of Saturday’s game, and we’ll have patrols on duty at the ground and surrounding area, as well as in the city centre and other areas across Merseyside.

“As always, we will be working closely with Liverpool FC and other partners, to keep a close eye on all of our key locations and ensure that people are kept safe and discouraged from gathering inappropriately.

“If you have any concerns on the day, report them to us via 999 in an emergency, or through passing information via @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, and we’ll take the appropriate action.”

