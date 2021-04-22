News

Massive pressures build on Liverpool ahead of Saturday

Liverpool were Champions League winners in 2019.

The red half of Merseyside then Premier League champions in 2020.

Now in 2021, Liverpool are a club that have risked civil war with their fanbase due to their shameful leading role in trying to distort and steal football, via the planned European Super League.

Whether or not the team failing / fading so significantly on the pitch this season was a prime reason for the Liverpool owners to try and create a new environment where they wouldn’t even have to qualify ever again to play European football, is an unknown.

However, the evidence is very clearly there of a Liverpool team (and club?) that has peaked.

With 97 points in 2018/19 and 99 points in 2019/20, as the Premier League table shows below, even if Liverpool won all of their remaining matches, they could accumulate 71 points at best.

Out of all domestic and European cup competitions, Liverpool can’t win anything this season.

As things stand, the scousers have a real fight on to even qualify for the Europa League, never mind the Champions League, whilst the ridiculous new third European competition, the Europa Conference League, could be looking a realistic possibility.

The plastic apologies from the Liverpool owners haven’t been anywhere near enough to put a lid on the discontent from the fans after the shameful role their club played in the European Super League scandal.

The Liverpool fans demanding that the fan funded flags that adorn the terraces at Anfield during this supporter-free era, are now removed ahead of the visit of Newcastle United.

On the pitch, the pressure has been serious building for some time.

Knocked out of the League Cup in October 2020, out of the FA Cup in January 2021, followed by a lame two-leg Champions League exit to Real Madrid earlier this month.

In the Premier League it is only six wins in their last eighteen PL games for Jurgen Klopp and his players, whilst they have lost six of their last seven home games in the league.

Amazingly, in contrast, Newcastle United are approaching this match relatively stress-free.

Mike Ashley for once not seen as the very worst club owner in the Premier League, whilst Steve Bruce has really rode his luck these last two games, two wins that now put Newcastle eight points clear of trouble.

No excuses for Bruce not to have a go on Saturday and potentially go as high as thirteenth with a win.

For Liverpool, no Champions League football next season would be a serious drop-off, after having such success in 2018/19 and 2019/20, plus the large scale return of fans hopefully happening from August in the Premier League.

A real twist as well could be on the cards, with both European competitions at the semi-final stage.

If Chelsea won this season’s Champions League and Arsenal won the Europa League but both finished outside the Premier League top four, then the fourth placed PL club would NOT qualify for the Champions League, as the rules say a maximum of five clubs from any one country can be in the Champions League in any particular season.

With Liverpool needing third place to make sure of CL football next season, if Leicester win at home to West Brom tonight, it would put Brendan Rodgers and his team six points clear of his old club, with the two teams both having only six games left to play.

All the pressure on Liverpool but can Newcastle United take advantage of that on Saturday?

No idea BUT it will be a disgrace if Steve Bruce refuses to allow his team to try and get on the front foot in this one.

