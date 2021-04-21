News

Massive omission in ‘apology’ by all 6 Premier League clubs as European Super League thwarted

Sunday night saw the half dozen Premier League clubs named in the official European Super League 12 founding members.

Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Man Utd and Arsenal, named alongside three each from Italy and Spain.

Less than 48 hours later we saw the rats (Premier League clubs) fighting to be first to desert the rapidly sinking ship as they realised this was a major disaster in the making.

The Titanic a lasting success in comparison.

Continuing into today (Wednesday), we have seen all six Premier League clubs continue to release statements / excuses for what had happened (been attempted).

Obviously, it goes without saying that none of the six are genuinely sorry about being part of the dirty dozen, they are just sorry that they were stopped from doing what they were trying to pull off.

Honestly, the depth and range of their excuses and reasoning as to why they weren’t really trying to do anything that they knew was wrong, were outstanding. It was the equivalent of a burglar caught as he is halfway climbing through a left open window of a house in the middle of the night, who then claims he was actually being a good Samaritan due to supposedly hearing cries for help from inside the (quiet as a graveyard) house, as he innocently passed by (with his torch, screwdriver, gloves, burglar’s mask and bag marked ‘swag’).

The overall message I get from the shameless six is that they are grateful for all the input since their Sunday night launch, from fans, media, stakeholders, whoever…pointing out why it was wrong what they were trying to do. Honestly, they want us to believe that they were totally innocent and only now it has been pointed out, they can understand why ‘some’ people might think it was possibly not the right thing to be doing. They also, laughably, claim that their motivation is for the overall good of football not themselves…

However, leave all of the above to one side, because this is the key thing.

THE massive omission in any ‘apology’ from any of the six Premier League clubs as their European Super League plan is thwarted.

I have not seen a single comment from any of them, where they are talking about / acknowledging that the key general principle of what they are attempting is wrong.

Namely, that they would be awarding themselves automatic entry to power and riches, over and above all other clubs. The plan supposedly allowing five clubs to earn the right each season to be part of a European Super League, whilst the other fifteen would all be there because they (the fifteen) had decided between them that this would be the case.

Honestly, have a look, none of the six Premier League clubs have accepted that this is so so so wrong and something that can never be allowed to happen. They talk about having got their approach wrong, that certain details weren’t quite right, the timing maybe wrong, certain aspects of the plan not quite coming together. Yet none of them saying that awarding themselves all this extra power and extra money without having to compete to earn it, is in any way wrong.

Is it really any surprise though…?

Only six months ago we saw a very different plan from these exact same six Premier League clubs BUT one that had this very exact same guiding ‘principle’ at its heart. The ‘Project Big Picture’ was all about these same half dozen clubs wanting to award themselves total power in terms of in the future, those six PL clubs would have the voting power to push through any major decision, even if the other 14 Premier League clubs were against it.

Exactly the same as if they had got away with creating this European Super League where they would be permanent fixtures in it who wouldn’t have to qualify and who would dictate which direction it went in, in the future. Six months ago exactly the same, if Project Big Picture had been allowed to happen, those six clubs in the future would have absolute power to award themselves an ever greater share of future money and / or power.

They knew EXACTLY what they were trying to do back in October 2020 AND they knew EXACTLY what they were trying to do with the Super League push these past few days.

Just like six months ago, these half dozen Premier League clubs were once again that burglar attempting to climb through that left open window in the middle of the night.

They are so calculating that they have actually tried TWICE during this horrific pandemic to get a shameless plan through to give them ever lasting power and advantage and money, literally hoping everybody was sleeping and / or so drained by the virus impact, that there wouldn’t be the energy and drive to resist them.

These are repeat offenders, twice in the space of only these last six months, they aren’t football clubs who have accidentally stumbled into being part of these abhorrent plans, they knew exactly what they were trying to do and are now battling between themselves to ‘prove’ they’d sleepwalked into it.

You know what?

If they aren’t properly confronted now and a fitting serious punishment applied, they will be back again, maybe next month, maybe six months, maybe a year. Definitely, without question, they will try again.

Rather than allowing themselves to be even further bent over backwards to appease the six Premier League clubs (and their friends on the continent) with the planned changes to the Champions League, UEFA instead need to with immediate effect drop those planned changes AND get rid of every other single aspect of the Champions League process that gives these ‘elite’ clubs an advantage over others, whereby certain clubs have more power, money, advantage due to what has happened in European Competition in previous years.

Stopping Project Big Picture and the European Super League are just two of many battles that will be part of an ongoing and never ending process, that will be needed to try and stop football going completely to rack and ruin.

Various comments from the Premier League clubs involved in these past 24 hours:

Arsenal Official Statement:

‘…let us be clear that the decision to be part of the Super League was driven by our desire to protect Arsenal, the club you love, and to support the game you love through greater solidarity and financial stability.

Stability is essential for the game to prosper and we will continue to strive to bring the security the game needs to move forward.

The system needs to be fixed. We must work together to find solutions which protect the future of the game…’

Manchester United (Entire) Official Statement:

‘Manchester United will not be participating in the European Super League.

We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders.

We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game.’

Liverpool (John W Henry) Statement:

‘I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours.

It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans.

I hope you’ll understand that even when we make mistakes, we’re trying to work in your club’s best interests.

If there’s one thing this horrible pandemic has clearly shown, it’s how crucial fans are to our sport and to every sport. It’s shown in every empty stadium. It’s been an incredibly tough year for all of us; virtually no-one unaffected.’

Manchester City (Entire) Official Statement:

‘Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League.’

