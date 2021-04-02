News

Martin Dubravka missing on Tuesday – New theory emerges for his absence

An eventful international fortnight for Martin Dubravka.

Last Wednesday (24 March), the Newcastle goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in Cyprus, returning to the Slovakian team for his first match in 16 months since 19 November 2019, as Slovakia kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Then on Saturday, Slovakia picked up a 2-2 draw with Malta in their second World Cup group qualifier, having fought back from conceded twice in the opening half.

The big talking point for Newcastle fans though, was the absence of Martin Dubravka who wasn’t in the matchday squad on Saturday night, leading to concerns that the keeper may have a new injury issue, or had a reoccurrence of the injury that had kept him out for most of NUFC’s season.

However, the Slovakia manager thankfully later explained that Martin Dubraka had been missing due to a stomach bug, not an injury.

Three days later and on Tuesday a key match for Slovakia as they faced early group leaders Russia, after opening with two draws in their World Cup qualifying campaign, beating Russia 2-1.

Worryingly though, once again no sign of Martin Dubravka, either in the starting eleven or on the bench on Tuesday night.

A major surprise that apparently a stomach bug had been so bad to make Dubravka miss two important matches three days apart. At the very least, not ideal preparation for Sunday’s massive Newcastle v Tottenham match and NUFC fans hoping Martin Dubravka is ok to start.

With the Tottenham match fast approaching, a new theory has emerged for the Newcastle keeper’s latest international absence.

Martin Dubravka late on Thursday night posting this image on his official Instagram account:

The Newcastle goalkeeper celebrating the birth of his first child.

Congratulations to Martin Dubravka and his partner on this very happy occasion and Newcastle fans can rest a little easier.

The goalkeeper presumably given permission by his national side to fly back early to ensure he was there for the birth, meaning he had to miss Tuesday night’s match.

One of the few positives of the past month has been the form of Newcastle United’s number one, should have done better with the Wolves goal on his Premier League return but apart from that has quickly shown why he should have been brought back far sooner into this relegation battle.

