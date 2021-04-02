News

Mark Lawrenson – Only Newcastle United positive is there are no fans there to see it

Mark Lawrenson has once again laid into Steve Bruce and his players.

Having loyally supported Bruce like so many others in the media no matter what the evidence was in front of him, the BBC Sport pundit eventually realised how ridiculous he was making himself look.

Steve Bruce has continued to put a quite amazing spin on what has been happening recently, claiming Newcastle United have been doing well. The NUFC Head Coach making claims that simply aren’t true, regarding recent results.

The reality is that not only are Newcastle on a run of two wins in twenty games in these past four months, when it comes to the recent six match form table, NUFC are the only PL club not to win any of their last half dozen matches. Steve Bruce and his players joint bottom of the form table with Sheffield United, each of them with only three points from a possible last eighteen.

Once again this weekend, Newcastle face the prospect of potentially falling into the relegation zone if they lose.

Mark Lawrenson is certain Steve Bruce and his players will lose to Tottenham and predicts a 2-0 win for the away side. Spurs are set to have Son Heung-min back from injury to line up alongside Harry Kane to continue their devastating partnership. However, Mark Lawrenson believes that regardless of whether Son returns, Tottenham will win.

The only positive that Mark Lawrenson sees for Steve Bruce and his team is that there are still no Newcastle supporters allowed into St James Park: ‘If fans were allowed into grounds then the Toon Army would be laying into the Magpies, and rightly so.’

Lawrenson says that Tottenham have also had problems recently…however, it is all relative, especially compared to NUFC’s problems. Spurs are third in the recent form table and have won four of their last five PL matches and if beating Newcastle United, could be in the top four after this weekend if other results go their way.

Tottenham have score thirteen goals in their last half dozen matches, scoring at least once in all six, as well as conceding five goals.

In contrast, Newcastle have only scored three goals and two of those came from defender Jamaal Lascelles, whilst NUFC have conceded ten times in these last six matches.

Harry Kane has scored four goals in the last five Spurs matches, including away at Villa in their last win. It was 2-0 that day for Spurs and they did it without Son Heung-min, with him alongside Harry Kane it will be a massive goal threat. The pair of them have 30 PL goals between them, which is more than Newcastle’s entire squad have scored this season, only 28 in 29 matches.

Newcastle United have lost all their last three home games against Spurs and Harry Kane scored twice at SJP last season in a 3-1 win, having scored in England’s last two matches this past week, the England Captain will be a massive favourite to score again on Sunday.

The bookies make Newcastle a massive 5/1 chance to win, even though they are at home. After the absolute shambles that Steve Bruce presided over at Brighton in the last match, can he and the NUFC players pleasantly surprise us?

I hope so…but I’d want far bigger odds than even that 5/1 before I’d be tempted to part with any money though.

Mark Lawrenson talking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle badly need a lift and a win, but it is hard to see them getting either here.

“If fans were allowed into grounds then the Toon Army would be laying into the Magpies, and rightly so.

“Tottenham have had their problems recently too, but they were decent in their win over Aston Villa last time out.

“If Son Heung-min is fit then that will be a boost for Spurs, but I still think they will win this one without him.

“Prediction is Newcastle 0 Tottenham 2.”

